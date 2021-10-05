Top 5 hidden facts about witches in Minecraft

In the marshy and slimy swamps of Minecraft, players can find a villager lookalike mob. But, be careful as these creatures, called witches, are not peaceful as villagers.

Witches are among the oldest mobs in Minecraft. It was part of the Pretty Scary Update released during Halloween of 2012. Witch is a hostile mob who uses potions to damage enemies and buff herself.

Players can find witches spawning inside witch huts and during pillager raids. Like most Overworld hostile mobs, witches can also spawn when the light level is below 7. This article takes a look at some unknown facts about the spooky witches in Minecraft.

Hidden facts about Minecraft witches

5) Witch is neither an illager nor villager

Witch vs villager (Image via Minecraft)

Witches share many similarities with both illagers and villagers in Minecraft. However, they are not considered illagers nor villagers. Witches are based on the same model as villagers, and still, they are not treated as villagers.

Some players may not know this as witches spawn during illager raids. Despite helping evil villagers, witches are categorized only as hostile mobs.

4) Witches do not attack villagers

Witch support illager (Image via Minecraft)

While Minecraft doesn't have exact lore, fans have come up with many theories backed up with proof. One of the theories says that the witches were originally villagers. When a villager is hit by thunder, it turns into a witch.

Other than conversion, witches also do not attack villagers in Minecraft. This is weird as witches support illagers during pillager raids. Instead of attacking villagers, witches ignore them and focus on buffing illagers.

3) Largest loot table

In Minecraft, almost every mob drops items after getting killed by a player. One witch is capable of dropping multiple unique items. Players can build an automatic witch farm and get the following items:

Glass bottles

Glowstone dust

Gunpowder

Redstone dust

Spider eyes

Sugar

Sticks

Players can kill a witch while its drinking potion to have a chance of getting:

Potion of Healing

Potion of Fire Resistance

Potion of Swiftness

Potion of Water Breathing

2) Witch has a mouth

As mentioned earlier, the witch's character model is based on villagers. However, there are some small minor details players may not know that witches have mouths. While drinking potions, witches lift their long, magical noses and reveal their mouths.

1) Witches are partly based on Baba Yaga

Minecraft developers love to take inspiration from real-world stories, animals, structures, and more. Witches are partly based on Baba Yaga, an old ferocious supernatural being from Slavic folklore who lives in swamp huts. Who would've guessed there are such creepy monsters hidden in Minecraft?

Along with these, many mysteries about the witches are hidden in Minecraft. After learning about secret and creepy facts, some players may feel eerie around witches.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

