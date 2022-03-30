Top 5 must-have modpacks for Minecraft in 2022

Although vanilla Minecraft is an excellent time on its own, sometimes a few mods can vastly improve the experience for a player.

To that end, the Minecraft community has created a massive number of modpacks that are available via popular sites such as CurseForge. These packs can include a few mods to improve the vanilla experience, tweak it somehow, or add entirely new facets to the game and overhaul the way Minecraft is played.

The choice in modpack comes down to the player, but it doesn't hurt to be aware of some of the best modpacks this year that can be downloaded at a player's convenience.

Excellent Minecraft modpacks to explore in 2022

5) Fabulously Optimized

Fabulously Optimized improves framerates while still upping visual fidelity (Image via Robotkoer/CurseForge)

Improving your visuals in-game is always nice, but sometimes it can cause a significant performance hit to the player's machine. Fortunately, Fabulously Optimized is an excellent modpack for making Minecraft look better while keeping the framerate as high as possible.

Shaders, connected textures, and improved grass are all included in this pack alongside performance changes, and the pack makes a great starting point for visual modding. Furthermore, players who want to do additional modding are free to do so, as Fabulously Optimized works seamlessly with all worlds and servers.

4) Minecolonies

Minecolonies is one of the best town sims available (Image via H3lay/CurseForge)

For players that love villages, Minecolonies kicks the concept into overdrive. Featuring immense and in-depth town-building mechanics, Minecolonies allows players to create or become a part of a bustling community.

NPC workers carry about their daily tasks and are willing to barter with players, much like villagers but to a much greater degree. Players can also create specified buildings such as town halls and warehouses for resources. If players enjoy building and interacting in a town environment, Minecolonies is almost impossible to top.

3) Origins SMP

Origins SMP attempts to closely follow the massively popular survival server (Image via LevyTrotsky/CurseForge)

Those who have long spent time watching the players' antics on the Origins SMP now have a chance to enjoy the server themselves. With this modpack, a player's game client can be heavily modded to emulate the original spirit of the classic Origins SMP server.

It has its hiccups due to the massive number of mods present, but the pack sports an incredibly helpful Discord community willing to help anybody having issues. If some players aren't aware of the Origins SMP, this pack is still an excellent way to completely overhaul one's gameplay with tons of new features and helpful tweaks.

2) Dark RPG

Fantasy mounts and pets about in Dark RPG (Image via GamerPotion/CurseForge)

For those who might enjoy high fantasy or roleplaying games, Dark RPG is one of the best modpacks to offer many mods for both. Pick an origin story, level up your character, and steep yourself in a Minecraft world heavily tinged with fantasy.

Complete quests, interact in dialogue with new villagers, obtain powerful gear and even ride dragons through your fantasy world. Few modpacks can match Dark RPG in attention to detail when it comes to fantasy gameplay, and players deserve to give it at least a shot to see if they may be interested.

1) Better Minecraft

Better Minecraft improves the vanilla game vastly while keeping its core gameplay intact (Image via SharkieTV/CurseForge)

Sometimes, simply improving one's vanilla experience is enough. Better Minecraft does this in droves, adding a huge amount of new content and gameplay without taking away from the core of the world's most popular sandbox game.

New terrain generation creates immense and detailed worlds, new dimensions exist to explore, and a massive plethora of new items and mobs await players.

There's too much to list when explaining what makes this modpack so special, all players can do is give it a try and see how much it improves their experience. For many players, this is how the game should be played.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen