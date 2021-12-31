5 best Minecraft utility mods (2022)

The end of the year is nearly here, and that brings excitement for Minecraft players. Another year in the books means the game is moving forward and still not dying out, even after 12 years of gameplay.

In 2022, the game won't change much until the release of the 1.19 update. That may be a while, so players will have no trouble adjusting to the game. The mods that Java Edition (Bedrock can't use mods) players use will stay the same, but there are many that are better suited for the future than others.

Utility mods are generally for improving aspects of the game, rather than changing it. Minecraft players love these and here are the best ones for the future of the game.

Best utility mods for Minecraft now and in the future

5) Journeymap

Journeymap is a mod that doesn't change a lot of the game. It adds a refined map system to the game and makes it a lot easier to navigate. The map will continually track where players go and will even warn them when mobs are nearby. Players can even mark landmarks and use the map to find anything. It's a vast improvement on what the maps are currently like in Minecraft.

Journeymap is one of the best utility mods in the game (Image via Minecraft)

4) WAILA

WAILA stands for, "What Am I Looking At?". It's great for regular Minecraft, but especially if there are other mods or texture packs installed. Pointing the pointer on a block will show players exactly what it is, which can be extremely useful.

The WAILA mod shows what anything in the game is (Image via Minecraft)

3) Inventory Tweaks

Many Minecraft players wonder how they ever lived without this mod. Inventory Tweaks help players immensely. Tools that run out of durability are automatically replaced in the hotbar. Stacks of blocks get automatically refilled when they lose one, and a simple middle-click will sort chests and inventory however Minecraft players want. It can be customized to ensure the inventory always looks perfect.

2) Not Enough Items

This mod is helpful for anyone who doesn't know all Minecraft recipes by heart. Minecraft players can easily find out what they need for something without having to Google it. It's a small change that makes a big difference.

1) Optifine

The Optifine mod doesn't change much about the gameplay of Minecraft. It improves nearly all aspects of it, though. It adds an incredible zoom feature and makes the FPS and everything incredible. The game looks and feels a whole lot better than it normally does, so this is definitely the best utility mod Minecraft has to offer.

Optifine makes the game a lot better (Image via Minecraft)

