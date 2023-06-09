10 best enchantments in Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update did not bring any new enchantments to the game. However, there will still be many new players who will jump into the game after the update, as it is currently quite popular. Hence, these newbies must know what enchantments are and which ones are best for the game. Since there are loads of them, they can be daunting for some gamers.

Enchantments are special powerups that can be applied to tools, weapons, and armor parts. Each enchantment is different and useful in its own way. Here is a list of some of the best powerups in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 brilliant enchantments to have in Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Mending

Mending enchanted book in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Mending is arguably the best and most craved enchantment in the game. It allows any tool, weapon, or armor to heal and become invincible. It is a treasure enchantment and can only be found as chest loot in the form of an enchanted book.

2) Protection

Protection enchantment in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Players need to protect themselves from all kinds of dangers in the game; hence, this enchantment can come in handy. It can be applied to any armor part to increase its general protection. It comes in four levels, each increasing the protection level.

3) Infinity

Infinity enchantment in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

When players start using a bow and arrow, they will notice how quickly they use up all the arrows. Hence, to avoid constantly crafting more arrows, they can enchant their bows with infinity, which allows them to shoot infinite arrows with only one arrow in their inventory.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking enchantment is a weaker version of Mending, as it won't make gears invincible but will simply increase their durability. At the beginning of any world, players always use unbreaking on their best gears to prevent them from breaking. It has three levels, each increasing the durability of the gears.

5) Efficiency

Efficiency enchanted book in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Most of the time, players will spend their time mining and breaking all kinds of blocks. However, it takes a certain amount of time to break blocks. This is where efficiency enchantments can be helpful, as they simply decrease the mining time. It has a total of five levels, each increasing the mining speed.

6) Fortune

Fortune enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Some blocks drop certain types of items after they are mined. Hence, players always hope to get as many items as possible from a single block. They can use the fortune enchantment on their tools to increase their chances of doing so. For example, with this enchantment on a pickaxe, miners can get more diamonds from a diamond ore. It has three different levels, each increasing the chance and number of items dropped from a single block.

7) Sharpness

Sharpness enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Players usually use swords and axes to melee-attack hostile mobs. However, they can increase the attack damage of these melee weapons by simply enchanting them with sharpness. This is a simple yet effective way to increase the impact of each blow on mobs. It also has five different levels, each increasing the attack damage of swords and axes.

8) Feather Falling

Feather Falling enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Those new to the game might not be great at traversing through irregular terrain. They might miss a jump or two and fall to their demise. Thankfully, the feather falling enchantment prevents players from taking too much fall damage if they make a mistake. Though the enchantment won't slow down the falling speed, it will simply reduce the fall damage itself. This powerup has four levels, each decreasing the fall damage even more.

9) Fire Protection

Fire protection enchantment in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

When players traverse through the Nether realm, they can fall into lava or get hit by a ghast's fireball. Burning is one of the quickest ways to take damage and die in the game. Hence, players can use fire protection on their armor parts to reduce the damage taken from burning. It, too, has four levels, each decreasing the burning damage.

10) Respiration

Respiration enchantment in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

When players dive into any kind of water, they will notice that they have a limited amount of breath, after which they start drowning. If they want to increase their breath, they can do so by using respiration enchantment. It merely increases the duration in which a player's breath runs out, giving them more time to explore the underwater world. It has three levels, each increasing the respiration time of a player.

