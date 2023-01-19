5 best hostile mobs in Minecraft 1.19

Many different mobs roaming around various parts of the Minecraft world make this open-world sandbox game interactive. Mobs are entities that players are bound to come across, and there are quite a few types.

Some mobs can provide items that can be very helpful in the players' survival. However, mobs that provide the best items are usually the hardest to deal with. In Minecraft, mobs fall into three categories: passive, neutral, and hostile.

Hostile mobs, as can be guessed, act aggressively toward players at all times. Mobs in this category can usually deal a lot of damage but can also drop rare and unique items upon death.

Best hostile mobs in Minecraft 1.19

Here's a list of the best hostile mobs based on how useful or valuable the items they drop are.

5) Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon (Image via Mojang)

The Ender Dragon is the infamous boss mob that many Minecraft survival players loathe. It has two hundred hearts of health and can deal damage to the player using multiple attacks. Killing this humongous mob is considered the game's end goal, and a poem also appears upon doing so.

Only one Ender Dragon spawns naturally in the End dimension. Upon death, it drops twelve thousand experience points that can get a player from level 0 straight to level 68. A dragon egg also appears at the top of the center island.

The only mob that comes close to being as strong as the Ender Dragon in Minecraft is Wither, Minecraft's only other boss mob. However, Wither does not spawn naturally. Players have to spawn it using skeleton skulls and soul sand blocks.

4) Drowned

A Drowned near an ocean ruin (Image via Mojang)

There are a handful of varieties of zombies in Minecraft, one of which is Drowned. As players might guess, this mob is the underwater variant of zombies. It spawns in all ocean biomes at 0 light levels. Players will also find this creepy mob close to underwater ruins.

This mob has made its way to this list because of a rare item, which can only be obtained from it. Normally, players will not get anything worthwhile from killing a Drowned. However, in extremely rare cases, it may spawn with a trident in its main hand, which it drops upon its death.

3) Shulker

After defeating the Ender Dragon in Minecraft, end gateways will appear, using which players can explore the end cities. These are rare structures that are home to Shulkers, a unique mob.

Even though Shulkers are hostile, they do not cause much trouble as their attacks can be easily dodged. Even if the player is hit by their bullets, they only take two hearts worth of damage, and the levitation effect is imbued for 10 seconds.

Shulkers, upon death, will drop their shells, which can be used to craft arguably the best storage block in the game: Shulker boxes. What makes this block better than the rest is that even if the player stores items in it and then breaks it, it will retain all items.

2) Evokers

An Evoker in a woodland mansion (Image via Mojang)

It is one of the strongest pillager mobs and is also the only source of 'totems of undying' in Minecraft. For those unaware, totems of undying are a literal life-saver item. They give a second life to players who have a totem of undying equipped. Evokers have twelve hearts of health and can deal three hearts of damage per hit.

Woodland mansions have a naturally spawned Evoker. The best place to farm totems of undying is during raids, as multiple Evokers spawn in this in-game event. It is best to set up an automatic raid farm since farming manually is very challenging and time-consuming.

1) Blaze

A Blaze in a nether fortress (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players must battle a few Blazes to enter the land of the Ender Dragon: the End dimension. This is because blazes are the only source of blaze rods, which are crucial for activating the End portal.

These fiery mobs are found in and around nether fortresses since this structure is the only place where Blaze spawners are generated. Since the odds of Blazes dropping rods are not that high, it is recommended that players farm this item using a sword with Looting Enchantment.

