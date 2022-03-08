Top 5 uses of Totem of Undying in Minecraft

A Totem of Undying is a valuable item often dropped by Evokers in Minecraft.

If a player keeps a Totem of Undying in their main-hand or off-hand slot, it can spare them from any form of death in the game.

A Totem of Undying activates when a player's health depletes. It immediately restores half a heart of a player's health.

A Totem of Undying will remove any status effects and initiate Regeneration II for 40 and 45 seconds in Java and Bedrock Editions, respectively. Players will also receive 40 seconds of Fire Resistance I and five seconds of Absorption II.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Best ways Minecraft players can use the Totem of Undying

5) Decoration

A player-made statue of the Totem of Undying (Image via u/MisterMustardSeed/Reddit)

Minecraft players can use the Totem of Undying as a decoration. For example, the totem can be placed inside an item frame. Some players have used this to accentuate things such as trophy rooms or treasure rooms. Meanwhile, others have created entire shrines around the Totem of Undying.

This obviously isn't its most helpful use, but it can add a nice touch to many different builds.

4) Exploration

A player is saved in a forest by the totem (Image via Mojang)

Exploring a Minecraft world can be a dangerous endeavor. Hostile mobs can spawn at a moment's notice and leave players in a very compromising situation.

Sometimes, players simply can't overcome the dangers of the Overworld despite their best efforts. Having a Totem of Undying to give players a second chance can make a huge difference in such situations. The totem will also keep a player's inventory from spilling into a potentially dangerous area.

3) Avoiding building accidents

Hay bales, honey, and slime blocks aren't the only way to survive a huge fall (Image via Mojang)

Building tall structures in Minecraft's Survival Mode can be a little anxiety-inducing. One poor step can cause a player to fall to their death. Even if players place a landing block or run water underneath them, they are not guaranteed to survive.

However, with a Totem of Undying, there's nothing to worry about. The totem will preserve the player's life and restore their health regardless of how far they fall.

2) Clearing out generated structures

A bastion remnant found within the Nether (Image via u/Ok-Delay7355/Reddit)

Various structures can be generated throughout the Overworld, the Nether, and the End dimensions in Minecraft. These structures have plenty of treasures that can be looted. However, these treasures are rarely safe and secure.

Nether fortresses are rife with Wither skeletons and Blazes, while ocean monuments are stacked full of Guardians and Elder Guardians. Even well-equipped players can find themselves in trouble when venturing through generated structures.

However, with a Totem of Undying, a poorly-made decision won't be completely fatal for players.

1) Battling Bosses

A player with a Totem of Undying attempting to summon the Wither (Image via Glowific/Youtube)

Battling bosses like the Ender Dragon and the Wither can be tough in Minecraft, particularly for players who haven't battled them before and don't know what to expect.

A Totem of Undying won't ensure victory in these scenarios, but it can provide players with a mulligan of sorts. If players need extra time to figure out the boss' patterns, a Totem of Undying can give them a chance to rebound from early mistakes and come back in a big way.

Players can also use the Fire Protection enchantment and the Regeneration effect to deal with the Ender Dragon's fire and the Wither's fast-damaging status effect, respectively.

