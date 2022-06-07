Best height to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.19 update

Out of all the valuable resources found in Minecraft, diamonds have stood the test of time and are still considered one of the most effective resources in the game. They are used to make armor, weapons, tools and other useful items and blocks.

With the release of Minecraft 1.19 just a day away, players are anxious to know how the new update could affect the mining process of diamonds or specifically, diamond ore.

This article will guide players on how to obtain diamonds in the upcoming The Wild Update.

Minecraft 1.19: How and where to find diamonds

When the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update was released in November 2021, it brought a ton of notable changes and additions with it. These included a revamp of the ore generation system as well as the terrain generating system.

The update changed the minimum spawning height for almost every resource or ore in the game, including diamonds.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

These ore-related changes remain unchanged in the Minecraft 1.19 update, but the addition of the new Deep Dark biome could have some impact as to their discovery and mining process.

Before the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, diamonds were only generated at the height of Y level 16 and below, with Y levels 11 and 12 being the most profitable. After the update, the spawn location for diamonds was pushed down to the area between Y levels 15 and -63. The most profitable level for diamonds is Y level -59.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The graph from Mojang that showed ore distribution for the 1.18 update indicated that diamond ore is more likely to be discovered as a player travels deeper and deeper. All this stands true for the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 update as well.

How does the inclusion of the Deep Dark biome impact diamond mining?

As mentioned above, diamonds in the Wild Update can still be found between Y level 15 and -63, with -59 being the best level to mine at. However, the update also brings the Deep Dark biome and ancient cities. These additions come with a brand new threat, far more terrifying than anything players have faced before: The Warden.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

As the descriptions and early gameplay of the Warden show us, the mob is a formidable enemy that can kill even the best players in a few hits. Therefore, the best way to deal with the Warden is to avoid an encounter or sneak past it if it is summoned.

The Warden is summoned when a player or mob makes a large amount of noise inside the Deep Dark biome, thereby triggering any nearby sculk sensors. These sensors further trigger any sculk shriekers that generate nearby.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Since the best place to mine diamonds is the lowest depths of the Overworld, it is possible for players to end up in the deep dark biome during their diamond mining expeditions.

In such cases, players will have to be extra careful so as to not accidentally summon the Warden. A good idea would be to get some distance between the biome and themselves before continuing their mining.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far