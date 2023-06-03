Every arrow in Minecraft and how to make them in 2023

Minecraft has several weapons that players can add to their arsenal by finding materials, engaging in trading, crafting, or obtaining them via mob drops. Each weapon has its specialty and offers an advantage in a different situation while having unique values for damage, range, ammo type, and more. One of the most effective and simple weapons in the game is the bow, which can allow players to engage in ranged combat, keeping them at a safe distance from most enemies.

In addition to this, it enables players to make use of the several different arrow types that are available in the game.

Almost every arrow in Minecraft has its own visual effect and damage value. Also, many have status effects that enable players to get creative with facing off against or executing hostile mobs. They can also be used as ammunition for crossbows and dispensers.

Minecraft: A list of every arrow and its recipe

How to craft a regular arrow in Minecraft

Normal or regular arrows will probably be the most used ones in Minecraft. They can be crafted using one feather, flint, and stick. These are the ones that will be used the most in Minecraft. They can be obtained as drops from skeletons, strays, and pillagers (Bedrock Edition only), chest loot in Bastion Remnants, Jungle Temples, Pillager Outposts, and Villagers, or by trading with fletchers.

With the “Infinity” enchantment equipped on your bow, you’ll have infinite regular arrows at your disposal and won’t have to worry about running out.

However, you’ll need at least one arrow in your inventory to use the enchantment.

Spectral Arrows in Minecraft

Spectral Arrows are special arrows that give any target the "Glowing" status effect for 10 seconds. An outline is created around the target's model, giving any attacker a significant advantage as it is visible through every type of block. Players can get Spectral Arrows by bartering with Piglins in the Nether or crafting them using four Glowstone Dust and an arrow.

Tipped Arrows

Tipped Arrows are named so because their tips are imbued with a status effect, which comes into effect as soon as the arrow hits its target. Players can make 15 types of Tipped Arrows in Minecraft, each exhibiting a different status effect.

To craft a Tipped Arrow, you’ll need eight regular arrows and a single lingering potion with a status effect you prefer. Take a crafting table and place the lingering potion in the middle, with arrows placed all around it.

To make lingering potions, you will need to obtain Dragon’s Breath, which is a process that is quite tricky. To get this item, you’ll have to go to the Ender Dragon, who resides in the End dimension.

You’ll also need an empty glass bottle, as that will be used to pick up and store the Dragon’s Breath. You can either obtain the ingredient by using the bottle on the Dragon’s breath attack or on the purple particles that cover the ground after its fireball attack.

Here are the 15 Tipped Arrows:

Arrow of Regeneration

Arrow of Swiftness

Arrow of Fire Resistance

Arrow of Healing

Arrow of Night Vision

Arrow of Strength

Arrow of Leaping

Arrow of Invisibility

Arrow of Poison

Arrow of Weakness

Arrow of Slowness

Arrow of Harming

Arrow of Water Breathing

Arrow of the Turtle Master

Arrow of Slow Falling

Apart from the ones mentioned above, there are a few unique Tipped Arrows. The Arrow of Luck‌ (Java Edition only) and the Arrow of Decay‌ (Bedrock Edition only) cannot be crafted. They can only be obtained via Creative mode or commands. The Arrow of Splashing can be crafted using lingering water bottles, while the Uncraftable Tipped Arrow can be obtained using commands.

