How to acquire Reforge Stones in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal continues the same trend seen in previous titles, obtaining better gear. It is one of several driving forces for fans playing the game—that next piece of armor or that next weapon or shield to replace their old one. It could be because of better stats or even a special property.

Due to how much loot is in the game, gear is broken into four categories: Common, Magical, Rare, and Legendary. Every rarity provides some kind of benefit such as increasing armor. However, from Magical and above, gear in Diablo Immortal starts to introduce stat bonuses. These can include increasing the wearer’s Strength, Vitality, Intelligence, and so on.

Unfortunately, gear is subjected to randomness or “RNG.” Players might pick up the Legendary gear they were looking for and upgrade it, only to find out the bonus attributes aren’t what they want. Thankfully, Reforge Stones can change that. This guide focuses on how one can acquire Reforge Stones and where to use them in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal: What do Reforge Stones do and how to obtain them

Story continues below ad

As mentioned briefly, Reforge Stones can alter the bonus attributes on an item. When players upgrade a Legendary item, for example, bonus attributes are unlocked at rank 6, 11, and 16. This equals three separate bonus attributes added when the weapon is upgraded at those ranks.

When a Reforge Stone is used, players can replace one bonus attribute. Unfortunately, it too is random. On the bright side, there is another type of Reforge Stone that narrows the types of bonus attributes the item can receive: these are called Family Reforge Stones.

Let’s start with where to obtain Reforge Stones and Family Reforge Stones in Diablo Immortal:

Visit Lieutenant Fizriah in Rakkis Plaza, 8 Reforge Stones can be purchased per week by trading Hilts.

Visit Yverius in Rakkis Plaza, Family Reforge Stones are purchasable for 100 Eternal Orbs.

Visit the in-game shop.

Progressing the Battle Pass.

Once a few Reforge Stones are obtained, the next step is to visit the nearest Blacksmith in Diablo Immortal. Players should keep in mind that the ability to Reforge is not available until players are at the maximum level, which is 60. It’s also best for players to wait on reforging until they’ve chosen a build.

Story continues below ad

Step 1 : Select an item to reforge. Only primary items count and they must be at least rank 6. This unlocks the first bonus attribute slot.

: Select an item to reforge. Only primary items count and they must be at least rank 6. This unlocks the first bonus attribute slot. Step 2 : Select Reforge.

: Select Reforge. Step 3: Pick a bonus attribute to change. Keep in mind that even if you don’t choose to keep the new attribute, it will still expend the Reforge Stone.

Now, here’s where things get a bit tricky. The attributes on the left are what the item currently has and the Reforge Stones on the right are what players can replace those attributes with.

Story continues below ad

Regular Reforge Stones pick a random bonus attribute from the entire basket and Reforge Stones with specific names, like the Wildfire Stone, narrow down which bonuses will be picked (at random). A neat feature behind the Family Reforge Stones is the extra fourth bonus that will be unlocked should players replace every bonus attribute with one from the same stone.

Using Wildfire Stone as an example again, if every bonus attribute is from the same Wildfire family, players will gain an extra bonus. In the case of Wildfire, it has a 2% chance of summoning a fire-spitting Hydra when an enemy is killed. It’s not a bad bonus for, say, a Wizard.

At the end of the day, Reforge Stones are an excellent way to further improve a player's gear and provide an opportunity to create more synergy in Diablo Immortal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far