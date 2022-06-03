How to upgrade your gear in Diablo Immortal

Slaying Demons is difficult in Diablo Immortal, and the best way gamers can increase their slaying capabilities is by leveling up their gear.

Similar to any ARPG, Diablo Immortal encourages players to experiment with the best equipment and items available in the game. The avatars in the game are also very customizable, with six slots featuring different items players can equip. Without leveling up these gear items, though, players are missing out on big power buffs in the game.

How Diablo Immortal players can get the best gear in the game

As mentioned before, there are six item slots that players can use to accessorize their characters in the game. Along with each item, there is also the opportunity to equip a gem. If a specific item has a socket, it will be compatible with a gem, which can potentially buff the character’s stats.

The actual process of upgrading the gear can seem complicated at first, but there are only two things players need to upgrade gear in the game: scrap materials and enchanted dust.

Obtaining scrap materials is rather easy in Diablo Immortal. Whenever a player visits the blacksmith, they have the opportunity to salvage some of their gear. Whatever is salvaged ends up becoming scrap material.

One vital habit anyone who is serious about leveling up in the game will want to get into is always taking any unused gear and salvaging it. This will make the entire process much smoother.

Enchanted dust is a little bit harder to come by in the game. It is usually picked up after defeating bosses or completing side quests. Salvaging rare items can also give players some enchanted dust.

Killing bosses is a good way to get enchanted dust (Image via Blizzard)

One way to farm enchanted dust is through defeating Hydra and Golem, two bosses from the game. One thing that players should note is that they get more rewards from these if they are underleveled.

This is where the paragon level comes into play. If a Diablo Immortal player has a level equal to that of the server paragon, they will get a set amount of rewards. If they are under the paragon level, though, they will get double the rewards.

In the case of Hydra and Golem, they give 6 enchanted dust after defeat. However, for players under the server paragon level, this actually translates into 12 enchanted dust.

Players who have an overabundance of gear in the game may want to consider converting it into enchanted dust. In Westmarch, there is a Smithing Vendor right next to the blacksmith, and he can convert scrap materials into enchanted dust.

It is important to note that it takes 10 scrap materials to make one enchanted dust. Therefore, this will probably eat up more resources than it’s worth over time. This conversion is really only useful in a pinch.

World events can be another way of gathering enchanted dust in Diablo Immortal. Things like ancient nightmare and haunted carriage are great ways to stock up on resources. Challenge Elder Rifts will also accomplish the same goal.

