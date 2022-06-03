Diablo Immortal: What are Legendary Gems, and how to find and upgrade them?

Diablo Immortal is the latest, albeit controversial, entry in Blizzard's renowned dungeon crawler action RPG series. Initially announced in 2018, it was met with a wave of criticism. Mainly due to the poor pitch of the game on the platform, the series audience does not exist, i.e., smartphones. It also birthed the "Do you guys not have phones?" phrase from a series designer that has been meme'd over the years.

The game is finally out for phones and PCs, and fans can delve into the fantasy world of Immortal right away. In an MMO, players will pick their class and gather loot to strengthen their character as they progress further. However, one of the most important elements in the game is the Legendary Gems.

Diablo Immortal's Legendary Gems grant potent attacks and abilities

Strengthen your characters wth these rare equipable (Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Legendary Gems are rare items in Diablo Immortal that can be socketed to gain amazing buffs. It also increases the player's Resonance and Combat Rating. They can be attached to the primary equipment to be used. This includes slots on the shoulder, leg, body, helm, the main weapon, and off-hand equipment. Legendary Gems range from 1-star ratings to 5-star, with higher ratings equating to better quality.

The primary method of getting them is by completing Elder Rifts. These are challenging dungeons with strong enemies, and beating them grants cool loot. There are additional steps that players must perform before being rewarded with Legendary Gems - the Elder Rifts must be activated with Legendary Crests.

These are rare items that guarantee drops of Legendary Gems. While the rarity of these drops is up to RNG, there are chance players may get a 5-star.

What are other ways to get Legendary gems in Diablo Immortal, and how to upgrade?

Diablo Immortal will hand out certain Legendary Gems as story rewards and once as a login bonus. But aside from that, players will have multiple ways to obtain these precious items.

For one, players can craft one or 2-star ones or opt to craft a random Legendary Gem for a chance to get a 5-star Gem. A combination of Runes and Platinum can also result in a Legendary Gem. Fading Ember is another resource that can be turned in at the Fading Ember Merchant to pick from specific and 2-star options.

Players may also sell or buy them at the Marketplace but will need Platinum, one of the several currencies in the game, to do so. Those without patience may opt to get them out of the battle pass.

As for upgrading, it is a bit of a grind. Legendary Gems need two things to be upgraded: duplicates of that Legendary Gem and Gem Power. The latter is a resource only available by breaking down Legendary Gems to make things trickier. This means that fans will have to scrap older or unrequired Gems to be able to upgrade newer ones.

