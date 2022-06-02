Diablo Immortal class guide: How to build the best Barbarian

Picking a main character in Diablo Immortal is incredibly important, and each class plays differently. Having a main character is important because, as of right now, it’s not as easy to grind and gear up another character.

So why not play as the swift, violent Barbarian? Each class brings something a little different to the game, and it’s up to players to decide what they want to focus on. This article will focus on how to build and succeed as a Barbarian in Diablo Immortal.

Why play as a Barbarian in Diablo Immortal?

Barbarians in Diablo Immortal employ powerful AoE attacks to cleave through waves of enemies with little-to-no difficulty. They get up-close and personal with enemies and are the best melee combatants in the game.

On top of that, Barbarians have access to quite a bit of crowd control, which makes them ideal in powerful boss fights.

It does help to have the right legendary items on this character, but that’s every Diablo character and game. For example, if players have Battlemaster’s Helm, it changes Demoralize to a War Cry that gives all nearby characters a +25% damage boost for 6 seconds.

Story continues below ad

The downside to a Barbarian is that they are not especially tanky. They take non-stop damage in battle, making it rough for both PvP and PvE alike. Players will have to build for higher defenses when doing harder Challenge Rifts and another content solo. While they hit hard, they are very much paper tigers without plenty of powerful gear.

Skills to use when leveling up in Diablo Immortal

As players level up in Diablo Immortal, they unlock more skills to put on their screen, and at level 8, all slots can be filled. Barbarians want to round up all of the enemies they can and defeat them quickly, so early builds should be very speed-focused.

Story continues below ad

Players can pull in foes with Chained Spear, and Cleave will make them bleed and take constant damage. Whirlwind will demolish groups of enemies with the greatest of ease, and when in need of healing, Lacerate will help with that. Then, Hammer of the Ancients is for smaller groups, or when fighting bosses.

Skills to level up

Lacerate

Cleave (replace with Wrath of the Berserker at Level 50)

Hammer of the Ancients

Chained Spear (replace with Sprint)

Whirlwind

Wrath of the Berserker is a classic Diablo ability and is an excellent replacement for Cleave. Once Sprint is available, it will be the go-to ability to move around with. Mobility is far more important for staying safe, and kiting enemies to pull them together.

Story continues below ad

Which stats are most important for gems and gear on a Barbarian?

In the early game of Diablo Immortal, players are likely going to go for whatever gear is considered an upgrade, but there are certain types of gear that players should look out for. When playing a Barbarian, Strength, and Fortitude are the best stats. Strength for damage, Fortitude for toughness.

Stats for Armor

Strength

Fortitude

When it comes to weapons in the game, Barbarians want DPS first and foremost. Stats are great (Strength, Fortitude), but the most important thing is to hit hard. Everything else comes second.

Stats for Weapons

Damage

Strength

Fortitude

There are also gems to keep in mind when slotting them into gear. Ruby gives more Life, Sapphire offers Armor Penetration, and Tourmaline grants more Damage Output. Unfortunately, Tourmaline’s scaling falls off, so it’s the least important of the three.

Story continues below ad

Ideal Gems for a Barbarian

Life (Ruby)

Armor Penetration (Sapphire)

Damage (Tourmaline)

Occasionally, Legendary Gems will come up as well. These only get put into gear that the Barbarian will be wearing for a long time. There are plenty of great ones, but Trickshot Gem is ideal, followed by Everlasting Torment or LIghtning Core.

What paragon stats are right for a Barbarian?

As players dive into Diablo Immortal, Paragon points become an important topic of discussion. There are only so many points that can be put into the Paragon System at first, so making them count is crucial.

Story continues below ad

First, players will want to focus on the Vanquisher Page, putting points into Damage to max that out. A point in Zeal is also good too, to get the attack speed buff. It grants a 5% attack speed buff, for as long as players can keep killing enemies after their 10th kill within 6 seconds.

This makes Whirlwind a lot of fun and can keep the Barbarian spinning and winning.

Barbarians are a blast to play and have a pretty simple gameplay loop. They crush huge groups of enemies at once, but they are pretty squishy from the outset. As time goes on, and better gear is picked up, it’s not as much of a detriment.

That said, it’s still a great class to play, smashing groups of enemies with Cleave, Hammer of the Ancients, and Whirlwind. They're fun, satisfying, and produce tons of damage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far