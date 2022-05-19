Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss enemies and best characters to build for Floor 12

The Genshin Impact 2.8 beta has begun, and Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss has already been revealed via recent leaks.

Since this is a new patch, there are changes made to the enemy line-up of the entire chamber. As usual, the Spiral Abyss will have three phases that will last for 45 days.

Due to the delay in patch 2.7, it is difficult to predict when patch 2.8 will be updated and the Spiral Abyss will be scheduled for release.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: New enemy line-up revealed for 2.8 Spiral Abyss

Based on the leaks, the new enemy line-up for the Spiral Abyss of patch 2.8 is:

Chamber 1 - Hordes of different Hilichurls spawning one after another alongside Mitachurl and Frostarm Lawachurl in the first half. The second half spawns several Nobushis with Thundering Fury and Fiery Might Kairagi.

- Hordes of different Hilichurls spawning one after another alongside Mitachurl and Frostarm Lawachurl in the first half. The second half spawns several Nobushis with Thundering Fury and Fiery Might Kairagi. Chamber 2 - Cryo Hypostasis in the first half and multiple Ruin Scout and Ruin Destroyers in the second half.

- Cryo Hypostasis in the first half and multiple Ruin Scout and Ruin Destroyers in the second half. Chamber 3 - Possibly multiple spawns of Cryo Cicin Mages with Fatui Skirmisher - Cryogunner Legionnaire in the first half and Ruin Serpent in the second half.

Genshin Impact players can look at the tweet above to get more information about the enemy line-up and their health. Floor 12 also seems to have no active buffs, but the enemy line-up seems more manageable than what Travelers have faced before.

Hence, it might be easier for many users to get 600 Primogems from the Spiral Abyss. They are also advised to take the current information with a grain of salt as it is not official and is subject to change.

Most potent characters to build for Spiral Abyss in patch 2.8

Cryo and physical-based characters in Spiral Abyss of patch 2.8 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact gamers can look at the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon to choose their characters accordingly.

There are several characters that players can focus on at their convenience. Overall, Floor 12 of the 2.8 Spiral Abyss has a lot of Cryo-based enemies in the first half, while enemies in the second half have high resistance to physical attacks.

Here is a list of Genshin Impact characters that would be best to build to clear the patch 2.8 Spiral Abyss:

Pyro-based Characters: Diluc, Yoimiya, Klee, Yoimiya

Diluc, Yoimiya, Klee, Yoimiya Crowd Control: Kazuha, Sucrose, Venti

It would be beneficial to have Pyro-based characters in the first half, while the second half can be any element as long as it is not physical-based. Single target characters will also have an advantage in this Spiral Abyss.

Edited by Ravi Iyer