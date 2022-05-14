How to get 420 primogems quickly in Genshin Impact Spices From the West event

The new Spices From the West event in Genshin Impact has started for players. The event revolves around a researcher from Sumeru, who has come all the way to Liyue to conduct research regarding seasonings. Travelers need to follow the instructions to make a Fragrant Seasoning so they can use it in food.

A total of 420 Primogems can be obtained by the end of this event, similar to almost any other event in Genshin Impact. Here is how players can complete and gain the currency from the Spices From the West event.

Genshin Impact: How to get 420 Primogems from Spices From the West event

Talk to Nazafarin (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can start the Spices From the West event by following the navigation quest and talking to Nazafarin at the Wharfs of Liyue Harbor. By the end of the conversation, gamers will be able to access the recipes for each Fragrant Seasonings from the event page.

The first seven days of the event will have seven Fragrant Seasoning recipes to unlock. At least three different components are required for each dish. The ingredients in these recipes can be obtained in the following places:

Found in the wild

Purchased at general stores

Purchased at Bubu Pharmacy

Select the Cook button to start the mini-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps below to access the mini-game

Click the Cook button once Genshin Impact players have all the ingredients

The slider needle will move from edge to edge in this mini-game. Travelers need to add the ingredients in the order of the recipe above the pot by clicking on the spoon button as the needle points to the correct ingredient.

Click on the spoon button to drop the ingredients (Image via HoYoverse)

An important reminder is that gamers only have seven tries to prepare the seasoning. The remaining attempts can be seen from the small spoon at the bottom of the screen. They will lose a try if the needle reaches either the end of the slider or if the wrong ingredient is used.

Cook Fragrant Dishes (Image via HoYoverse)

Select the 'Use Seasoning' button on the event page to access the Seasoning Interface. To make a Fragrant Dish, use the following ingredients:

1x Fragrant Seasoning

1x Delicious Dish

Neither Normal nor Suspicious dishes can be used in this event.

Give Fragrant Dishes to characters in Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

Giving Fragrant Dishes to characters in the Serenitea Pot will raise their Companionship Levels. Each character has distinct food preferences, so make sure to offer them their favorites to earn extra Friendship EXP and hear their reactions. Players can earn more rewards when they reach a certain number of taste-testing invites.

In addition to 420 Primogems, Genshin Impact players can also gain Hero's Wit, Weapon Ascension materials, and Mystic Enhancement Ores from this event. While the materials are not rare, they are still valuable for each player to upgrade their characters in the game.

Edited by Saman