Genshin Impact 'Spices From The West' event: Gameplay details, release date, and more

A brand new event in Genshin Impact version 2.6 will begin in a day. A mysterious lady from Sumeru has come all the way to the Geo Archon region, Liyue, to conduct research. Travelers must help the researcher complete her investigation to receive fine rewards.

Spices from the West is a new event that Travelers have never experienced in the game, unlike other rerun events. By the end of the event, players may receive up to 420 Primogems and other miscellaneous rewards that will help in their journey. Here is what all gamers need to know regarding the Spices from the West event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Spices from the West event gameplay details

The new event in Genshin Impact, Spices from the West, will be available in the game starting May 14 at 10:00 AM until June 7 at 03:59 AM (Server Time). This is the first time an ordinary event (not the main event of the version) has a duration of almost a month.

But that is expected because the developer still hasn't officially released when version 2.7 will be released, making the said event fill the remaining time before the updates come.

There are two requirements for players to be eligible to play the event:

Reach Adventure Rank 20 to create seasonings Reach Adventure Rank 28 to complete the event quest and cook the corresponding dishes

How to play Spices From the West in Genshin Impact

1) Prepare ingredients according to the recipes

Gather the ingredients first before making the seasoning (Image via HoYoverse)

A new seasoning recipe will be unlocked each day in the first seven days of the event. Players can only start cooking if they have the corresponding number of required ingredients ready.

When Travelers are making the seasonings, the needle on the slider will move from edge to edge. They need to add the ingredients in the order given in the recipe and click on the spoon button as the needle points to the correct ingredients to add them to the pot.

Click on the spoon icon to stop the needle (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a limited number of attempts for each player, and it will be decreased by one each time the needle stops at either the end of the slider, or when players add a wrong ingredient. Note that the ingredients must be in the correct order before using up all the remaining attempts, or the seasoning creation will fail.

2) Add Fragrant Seasonings to Delicious dishes

Create food in the Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must have access to the Serenitea Pot and complete the event quest 'Idle Teapot Talk' before taking this step. Once those two requirements are met, they can access the 'Use Seasoning' interface to make dishes.

3) Invite characters in Serenitea Pot

Invite characters to the pot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact Travelers can also invite any of their playable characters into the Serenitea Pot for personal taste-testing. This action will increase their Companionship EXP and also hear their responses, which will vary based on the character's personal preferences.

It is worth noting that the maintenance of the Serenitea Pot is still not finished. Therefore, Genshin Impact players can invite companions into the pot and taste-test only if the maintenance has ended during the event.

