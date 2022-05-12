Genshin Impact's Spices From the West event reveals more Teapot maintenance details

It seems as though Genshin Impact's infamous Teapot maintenance has a chance of not being over by the time the Spices From the West event finishes.

The relevant passage from miHoYo's latest HoYoLAB article on the event states the following:

"If the maintenance of Serenitea Pot Placement Function has ended during the event, Travelers can invite companions who are resting to stay in Serenitea Pot and invite characters to try out food."

The first word is "If." Normally, a company wouldn't use such a term for something unless there was no guarantee that it would be ready by its release date. Hence, there is a chance that the long-lasting Serenitea Pot maintenance won't end in the Spices From the West event's duration.

Genshin Impact Teapot maintenance may take some more time than expected (Spices From the West event details)

The rest of the event seems to be happening as planned. It would be strange for one major part of the event to be unavailable, especially since this is Spices From the West's debut in Genshin Impact. Readers should keep in mind that:

"After 2022/06/07 03:59:59, "Fragrant Seasonings" and "Fragrant Dishes" will be removed from your Inventory."

It won't matter if the Teapot maintenance ends after that date, as the Fragrant Dishes would be long gone. Otherwise, the player must be Adventure Rank 28 or higher to unlock the Serenitea Pot and complete 'Realm Dispatch' to cook food and let characters taste it.

That part of the event would have boosted those characters' Companionship EXP and may have had some new dialogue for Genshin Impact players to enjoy.

Genshin Impact players' reactions

Naturally, some Travelers are concerned by the "If the maintenance..." statement. A few of them wonder why the event won't just be postponed if a significant part of the event can't be fully realized in time. Some players have already maxed out characters in their Teapot.

Many Travelers hope that the maintenance will be over, but there is no guarantee that it will happen. At the very least, they will be able to obtain Fragrant Spices from the event, which should have its own subset of awards attached to it.

Some gamers aren't happy with the maintenance taking so much time. However, the lack of content makes sense given what is happening in the location where miHoYo is located. Other players are defending the inclusion of Spices From the West solely because it gives players something to do until Genshin Impact 2.7 finally comes out.

