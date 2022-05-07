Genshin Impact Teapot realm maintenance expected to end soon, new event announced

miHoYo has recently announced that the Spices From the West event will finally debut in Genshin Impact 2.6 soon. It was originally shown in the 2.6 Special Program but mysteriously vanished when the event schedule was released.

There was teapot realm maintenance that started on March 30, 2022, but it might be ending soon based on the release date of Spices From the West.

For those who don't know, Spices From the West is a brand new event that involves the Serenitea Pot. Players speculated that it was removed from the event lineup because of the ongoing maintenance. However, miHoYo recently revealed some news regarding its return.

Genshin Impact Teapot Realm Maintenance should end soon with the Spices From the West event on the horizon

The relevant part of this tweet is the last image featuring the Spices From the West event. Its event duration is:

"2022/05/14 10:00 - 2022/06/07 03:59"

If this event is coming out on May 14, 2022, then that means the ongoing teapot maintenance should finally be finished by then. After all, there is a part of this event where the player can give some characters Fragrant Dishes in the Serenitea Pot to boost their Companionship EXP.

Genshin Impact 2.7 has been delayed, so this event will be one of the main occasions that players can look forward to until then. Otherwise, there won't be anything new on that front.

Spices From the West will require Genshin Impact players to be Adventure Rank 20 or higher to create seasonings. They must also be at least Adventure Rank 28 to do the quest, Idle Teapot Talk, to cook the Fragrant Dishes to use in the Serenitea Pot.

It's essentially about helping an NPC named Nazafarin conduct some research on these spices, and players can earn:

Primogems

Hero's Wits

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mora

This event is something that Travelers have been looking forward to for a while now, so at least they can finally participate in it soon.

Serenitea Pot maintenance

All of the event details that was posted on HoYoverse (Image via miHoYo)

The event's recent post on HoYoverse still mentions the Idle Teapot Talk quest, suggesting that the event will make use of the Serenitea Pot like it was initially intended to prior to the delay. It's logical to assume that the Serenitea Pot will be fully functional around May 14, 2022, to make this event work.

This is great news, given that Genshin Impact players have wanted to use their Serenitea Pot to its fullest potential for several weeks now.

However, there is no official confirmation from miHoYo on this matter. Travelers should be patient until more news comes out, which is expected to happen soon.

