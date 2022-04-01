Genshin Impact Teapot maintenance: All you need to know

The Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance is over, but the same for the Serenitea Pot is yet to finish. It has been three days since the official announcement to put the Serenitea placement function under maintenance, and players are confused when it ends.

This is the first time any maintenance has taken so long, and the official post doesn't mention the end time, so it can last longer until the developers are satisfied with their changes.

How long will Genshin Impact 2.6 Serenitea Pot maintenance last? What Travelers should know

On March 30, the game servers went into maintenance at 6 am (UTC+8) before the release of the 2.6 patch. The Serenitea Pot had also gone under maintenance alongside the server.

The official post made by Genshin Impact on HoYoLab states that the placement function will not be available during this time. It has been three days since the official HoYoLab post, and it is still unavailable to users as the maintenance is ongoing.

Many things are still unclear about the Serenitea Pot maintenance, as gamers wonder what the developers are working on and how much longer it will take them. They took their worries to Twitter, showing concern about the clipping glitch being fixed inside the Serenitea Pot.

It is unclear who discovered the glitch, but it was revolutionary for players who enjoyed their time inside the Serenitea Pot, letting their imagination flow as they created wonderful designs and layouts inside the Realms.

No matter how much users try, every object, furniture, and building inside the Serenitea Pot has an invisible layout that cannot intersect with each other. The clipping glitch is a bug that allows gamers to fuse anything and ignore that invisible layout.

This glitch works inside and outside the house in the placement function. Users apparently love it and are afraid that the developers might fix it, ruining a lot of designs made by Genshin Impact players inside their Serenitea Pot.

On the bright side, due to this maintenance, gamers have received an additional 300 Primogems and 5000 Realm Currency as compensation after the 2.6 patch launched.

Genshin Impact officials have informed that they will be notified via in-game notices and community channels once the maintenance is over and the placement functions are available again.

