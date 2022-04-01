Genshin Impact 2.7 leak: Free 4-star bow Fading Twilight's stats and design revealed

Fading Twilight is an upcoming free bow weapon in Genshin Impact 2.7. Leakers had already revealed the stats and ascension materials for the bow prior to the start of 2.7 beta. Players can start farming ahead of the 2.7 update.

Fading Twilight is a 4-star weapon with an Energy Recharge% as a sub-stat. Fans on Twitter are suggesting this bow to be a good F2P option for upcoming character Yelan, while others believe this is good for Gorou, Fischl, and for a burst-support Ganyu.

This article will cover the stats and passive abilities of Fading Twilight that will be released in Genshin Impact 2.7.

Fading Twilight: Stats and passive ability explained in Genshin Impact

Fading Twilight

Substat - Energy Recharge

This weapon will come with 1 of 3 buffs. Each of the 3 buffs will increase the DMG dealt by the character by [6%/10%/14%] / [7.5%/12.5%/17.5%] / [9%/15%/21%] / [10.5%/17.5%/24.5%] / [12%/20%/28%] respectively. (1/2)



UBatcha @Ubatcha1 When the character hits an opponent, the buff will change to the next effect type. This can be triggered once every 7s, and can be triggered even if the character is off-field. When the character hits an opponent, the buff will change to the next effect type. This can be triggered once every 7s, and can be triggered even if the character is off-field.

The Fading Twilight offers 565 base ATK and 30.6% Energy Recharge as secondary stats with Ascension level 90 and Refinement Rank 1. Unlike other bows, this free 4-star bow does not have a straightforward passive. The passive is rather similar to a 4-star catalyst called The Widsith.

According to the leaks, the passive has three states: Evengleam, Afterglow, and Dawnblaze. At Refinement Rank 1, each state will increase damage dealt by 6%/10%/14% respectively. The weapon can change states once every 7 seconds or the state can be switched voluntarily when attacks hit opponents. The weapon can still trigger the state switch when the character equipping the weapon is not in the field.



4 star weapon with Energy Recharge Substats



genshindb.org/bows/fading-tw…



Thanks to



#GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Bow New Upcoming Event Weapon Leaks - Fading Twilight

At Refinement Rank 5 and maxed out ascension, the base ATK and ER% sub-stat remain the same, but the damage numbers in each state increase from 6%/10%/14% to 12%/20%/28%.

As per the leaks, Fading Twilight passive seems to increase the damage dealt instead of flat ATK, which can be useful for Yelan and some of the other Genshin characters.

The main damage for Yelan will come from her Hydro damage to both her skill and burst, which will be based on her max HP. This implies that this bow has the potential to be a good F2P alternative, which will directly amplify Yelan’s damage output.

Ascension materials for Fading Twilight leaked

Ascension Materials for Fading Twilight (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will have to farm the following materials to ascend Fading Twilight:

Ascension Level Domain Material Fatui Agent Drops Sawachurl Drops Mora Level 20 3 x Grain of Aerosiderite 3 x Hunter's Sacrificial Knife 2 x Divining Scroll 5000 Level 40 3 x Piece of Aerosiderite 12 x Hunter's Sacrificial Knife 8 x Divining Scroll 15000 Level 50 6 x Piece of Aerosiderite 6 x Agent's Sacrificial Knife 6 x Sealed Scroll 20000 Level 60 3 x Bit of Aerosiderite 12 x Agent's Sacrificial Knife 9 x Sealed Scroll 30000 Level 70 6 x Bit of Aerosiderite 9 x Inspector's Sacrificial Knife 6 x Forbidden Curse Scroll 35000 Level 80 4 x Chunk of Aerosiderite 18 x Inspector's Sacrificial Knife 12 x Forbidden Curse Scroll 45000

The aforementioned list of ascension materials has been uploaded by uBatcha on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server. Nevertheless, the Genshin Impact 2.7 beta has just begun and players can expect some changes to occur either on the weapon’s stats or passive ability.

Everything mentioned here is still very early accessed data, so players should take this information with a grain of salt as they read about more than 2.7 leaks before any official announcement comes in from Genshin Impact's developers.

