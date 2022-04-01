Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan's ascension materials, talent books, and more

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta has officially started, and Yelan has been introduced by Genshin Impact through drip marketing. Recently, leakers have revealed all the farming materials to max out Yelan’s ascension material, talent books, and more. Players who are saving Primogems for Yelan in the 2.7 update should start pre-farming all materials to have a better experience when she is out.

All these materials for Yelan’s ascension and talents can be farmed in the current version of Genshin Impact. Players must unlock the underground region of The Chasm to be able to farm the boss drop for Yelan’s ascension.

This article will cover Yelan’s ascension materials and talent books required to max out her stats.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks reveal Yelan’s ascension materials and talent books, including Ruin Serpent, among others

Yelan is a 5-star Hydro character who uses a bow and has a crit rate as her ascension stat. With a high base HP of 14450 at level 90, Yelan is said to be the first true HP scaling character where all her abilities are based on her max HP. She also has a 24.2% crit rate at level 80/90, which makes it to stack crit rate and crit damage.

Gamers can refer to the chart below to learn more about the materials to ascend Yelan to level 90:

Ascension Level List of Materials Mora Level 20 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver 3x Starconch 3x Recruit's Insignia 20,000 Level 40 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment 10x Starconch 15x Recruit's Insignia 2x Runic Fang 40,000 Level 50 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment 20x Starconch 12x Sergeant's Insignia 4x Runic Fang 60,000 Level 60 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk 30x Starconch 18x Sergeant's Insignia 8x Runic Fang 80,000 Level 70 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk 45x Starconch 12x Lieutenant's Insignia 12x Runic Fang 100,00 Level 80 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone 60x Starconch 24x Lieutenant's Insignia 20x Runic Fang 120,00

Players will also need additional materials and talent books from the domains to max out Yelan’s talents. Consult the following chart to learn more about the required resources:

Talent Level List of Resources Mora 2 3x Teachings of Prosperity, 6x Recruit's Insignia 12,500 3 2x Guide to Prosperity, 3x Sergeant's Insignia 17,500 4 4x Guide to Prosperity, 4x Sergeant's Insignia 25,000 5 6x Guide to Prosperity, 6x Sergeant's Insignia 30,000 6 9x Guide to Prosperity, 9x Sergeant's Insignia 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Prosperity 4x Lieutenant's Insignia 1x Gilded Scale 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Prosperity 6x Lieutenant's Insignia 1x Gilded Scale 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Prosperity 9x Lieutenant's Insignia 2x Gilded Scale 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Prosperity 12x Lieutenant's Insignia 2x Gilded Scale 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

The above chart displays the number of resources required to max out one talent in Yelan. Hence, to max out all her talents, players will need:

Teachings of Prosperity x 9

Guide to Prosperity x 63

Philosophies of Prosperity x 114

Recruit's Insignia x 18

Sergeant's Insignia x 66

Lieutenant's Insignia x93

Gilded Scale x 18

Crown of Insight x 3

4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact 2.7: Where to farm for Yelan’s ascension materials and talent books

Varunada Lazurite

Varunada Lazurite (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three normal bosses that players must fight to collect Varunada Lazurite as the boss drops. They are:

Hydro Hypostasis

Primo Geovishap

Rhodeia of Loch

Starconch

Starconch, A Liyue Speciality (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starconch are Liyue Specialities that can be found near the shores and beaches of Liyue. Players can also buy 5 Starconches from Bolai, an NPC who owns a Boutique shop located under the wharf of Liyue Harbor.

Runic Fang

Runic Fang from Ruin Serpent (Image via Genshin Impact)

Runic Fang is a new character ascension material dropped by Ruin Serpent. Ruin Serpent is a normal boss that can be found in The Serpent's Cave of The Chasm: Underground Mines, Liyue. Keep in mind that players must complete the World Quest "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering" to unlock Ruin Serpent.

Recruit’s / Sergeant’s / Lieutenant’s Insignia

Common Ascension Material from Fatui agents (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is a common ascension material that can also be crafted through alchemy. It is dropped by the following enemies:

Fatui Skirmishers

Fatui Cicin Mages

Fatui Pyro Agents

Teachings / Guide / Philosophies of Prosperity

Prosperity Talent Books (Image via HoYoverse)

These are Liyue-based talent books that can be farmed from Taishan Mansion. Players can complete the talent domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays to collect Prosperity talent books.

Gilded Scale

Gilded Scale from Azhdaha

Gilded Scale can be collected from Azhdaha, a weekly boss located in the Beneath the Dragon-Queller trounce domain. Trounce domain rewards can be collected once a week, so players should prioritize these to make sure they have enough when they obtain Yelan.

