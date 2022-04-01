Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan's ascension materials, talent books, and more

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta has officially started, and Yelan has been introduced by Genshin Impact through drip marketing. Recently, leakers have revealed all the farming materials to max out Yelan’s ascension material, talent books, and more. Players who are saving Primogems for Yelan in the 2.7 update should start pre-farming all materials to have a better experience when she is out.
All these materials for Yelan’s ascension and talents can be farmed in the current version of Genshin Impact. Players must unlock the underground region of The Chasm to be able to farm the boss drop for Yelan’s ascension.
This article will cover Yelan’s ascension materials and talent books required to max out her stats.
Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks reveal Yelan’s ascension materials and talent books, including Ruin Serpent, among others
Yelan is a 5-star Hydro character who uses a bow and has a crit rate as her ascension stat. With a high base HP of 14450 at level 90, Yelan is said to be the first true HP scaling character where all her abilities are based on her max HP. She also has a 24.2% crit rate at level 80/90, which makes it to stack crit rate and crit damage.
Gamers can refer to the chart below to learn more about the materials to ascend Yelan to level 90:
Players will also need additional materials and talent books from the domains to max out Yelan’s talents. Consult the following chart to learn more about the required resources:
The above chart displays the number of resources required to max out one talent in Yelan. Hence, to max out all her talents, players will need:
- Teachings of Prosperity x 9
- Guide to Prosperity x 63
- Philosophies of Prosperity x 114
- Recruit's Insignia x 18
- Sergeant's Insignia x 66
- Lieutenant's Insignia x93
- Gilded Scale x 18
- Crown of Insight x 3
- 4,957,500 Mora
Genshin Impact 2.7: Where to farm for Yelan’s ascension materials and talent books
Varunada Lazurite
There are three normal bosses that players must fight to collect Varunada Lazurite as the boss drops. They are:
- Hydro Hypostasis
- Primo Geovishap
- Rhodeia of Loch
Starconch
Starconch are Liyue Specialities that can be found near the shores and beaches of Liyue. Players can also buy 5 Starconches from Bolai, an NPC who owns a Boutique shop located under the wharf of Liyue Harbor.
Runic Fang
Runic Fang is a new character ascension material dropped by Ruin Serpent. Ruin Serpent is a normal boss that can be found in The Serpent's Cave of The Chasm: Underground Mines, Liyue. Keep in mind that players must complete the World Quest "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering" to unlock Ruin Serpent.
Recruit’s / Sergeant’s / Lieutenant’s Insignia
This is a common ascension material that can also be crafted through alchemy. It is dropped by the following enemies:
- Fatui Skirmishers
- Fatui Cicin Mages
- Fatui Pyro Agents
Teachings / Guide / Philosophies of Prosperity
These are Liyue-based talent books that can be farmed from Taishan Mansion. Players can complete the talent domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays to collect Prosperity talent books.
Gilded Scale
Gilded Scale can be collected from Azhdaha, a weekly boss located in the Beneath the Dragon-Queller trounce domain. Trounce domain rewards can be collected once a week, so players should prioritize these to make sure they have enough when they obtain Yelan.