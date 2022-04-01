×
Create
Notifications

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan's ascension materials, talent books, and more

Yelan - New 5-star Liyue character (Image via HoYoverse)
Yelan - New 5-star Liyue character (Image via HoYoverse)
Vineet Kumar Naik
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 01, 2022 05:00 PM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta has officially started, and Yelan has been introduced by Genshin Impact through drip marketing. Recently, leakers have revealed all the farming materials to max out Yelan’s ascension material, talent books, and more. Players who are saving Primogems for Yelan in the 2.7 update should start pre-farming all materials to have a better experience when she is out.

All these materials for Yelan’s ascension and talents can be farmed in the current version of Genshin Impact. Players must unlock the underground region of The Chasm to be able to farm the boss drop for Yelan’s ascension.

This article will cover Yelan’s ascension materials and talent books required to max out her stats.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks reveal Yelan’s ascension materials and talent books, including Ruin Serpent, among others

#Yelan farming materials#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/trmWiSg4DT

Yelan is a 5-star Hydro character who uses a bow and has a crit rate as her ascension stat. With a high base HP of 14450 at level 90, Yelan is said to be the first true HP scaling character where all her abilities are based on her max HP. She also has a 24.2% crit rate at level 80/90, which makes it to stack crit rate and crit damage.

Gamers can refer to the chart below to learn more about the materials to ascend Yelan to level 90:

Ascension Level

List of Materials 

Mora 

Level 20

1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver

3x Starconch

3x Recruit's Insignia

20,000

Level 40

3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

10x Starconch

15x Recruit's Insignia

2x Runic Fang

40,000

Level 50

6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

20x Starconch

12x Sergeant's Insignia

4x Runic Fang

60,000

Level 60

3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

30x Starconch

18x Sergeant's Insignia

8x Runic Fang

80,000

Level 70

6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

45x Starconch

12x Lieutenant's Insignia

12x Runic Fang

100,00

Level 80

6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

60x Starconch

24x Lieutenant's Insignia

20x Runic Fang

120,00

Players will also need additional materials and talent books from the domains to max out Yelan’s talents. Consult the following chart to learn more about the required resources:

Talent Level

List of Resources 

Mora

2

3x Teachings of Prosperity, 6x Recruit's Insignia

12,500

3

2x Guide to Prosperity, 3x Sergeant's Insignia

17,500

4

4x Guide to Prosperity, 4x Sergeant's Insignia

25,000

5

6x Guide to Prosperity, 6x Sergeant's Insignia

30,000

6

9x Guide to Prosperity, 9x Sergeant's Insignia

37,500

7

4x Philosophies of Prosperity

4x Lieutenant's Insignia

1x Gilded Scale

120,000

8

6x Philosophies of Prosperity

6x Lieutenant's Insignia

1x Gilded Scale

260,000

9

12x Philosophies of Prosperity

9x Lieutenant's Insignia

2x Gilded Scale

450,000

10

16x Philosophies of Prosperity

12x Lieutenant's Insignia

2x Gilded Scale

1x Crown of Insight

700,000

The above chart displays the number of resources required to max out one talent in Yelan. Hence, to max out all her talents, players will need:

  • Teachings of Prosperity x 9
  • Guide to Prosperity x 63
  • Philosophies of Prosperity x 114
  • Recruit's Insignia x 18
  • Sergeant's Insignia x 66
  • Lieutenant's Insignia x93
  • Gilded Scale x 18
  • Crown of Insight x 3
  • 4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact 2.7: Where to farm for Yelan’s ascension materials and talent books

Varunada Lazurite

Varunada Lazurite (Image via Genshin Impact)
Varunada Lazurite (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three normal bosses that players must fight to collect Varunada Lazurite as the boss drops. They are:

  • Hydro Hypostasis
  • Primo Geovishap
  • Rhodeia of Loch

Starconch

Starconch, A Liyue Speciality (Image via Genshin Impact)
Starconch, A Liyue Speciality (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starconch are Liyue Specialities that can be found near the shores and beaches of Liyue. Players can also buy 5 Starconches from Bolai, an NPC who owns a Boutique shop located under the wharf of Liyue Harbor.

Runic Fang

Runic Fang from Ruin Serpent (Image via Genshin Impact)
Runic Fang from Ruin Serpent (Image via Genshin Impact)

Runic Fang is a new character ascension material dropped by Ruin Serpent. Ruin Serpent is a normal boss that can be found in The Serpent's Cave of The Chasm: Underground Mines, Liyue. Keep in mind that players must complete the World Quest "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering" to unlock Ruin Serpent.

Recruit’s / Sergeant’s / Lieutenant’s Insignia

Common Ascension Material from Fatui agents (Image via Genshin Impact)
Common Ascension Material from Fatui agents (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is a common ascension material that can also be crafted through alchemy. It is dropped by the following enemies:

  • Fatui Skirmishers
  • Fatui Cicin Mages
  • Fatui Pyro Agents

Teachings / Guide / Philosophies of Prosperity

Prosperity Talent Books (Image via HoYoverse)
Prosperity Talent Books (Image via HoYoverse)

These are Liyue-based talent books that can be farmed from Taishan Mansion. Players can complete the talent domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays to collect Prosperity talent books.

Gilded Scale

Gilded Scale from Azhdaha
Gilded Scale from Azhdaha
Also Read Article Continues below

Gilded Scale can be collected from Azhdaha, a weekly boss located in the Beneath the Dragon-Queller trounce domain. Trounce domain rewards can be collected once a week, so players should prioritize these to make sure they have enough when they obtain Yelan.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी