Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Latest Yelan and Kuki Shinobu kit and gameplay revealed

The newest 2.7 leaks are bursting with information about the new Genshin Impact characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. Data miners have managed to gather all types of information about Yelan and Shinobu’s kit as well as a gameplay video of Yelan which has surfaced on various social media platforms.

These characters made their first appearance in the 2.6 data mining, but recent leaks have disclosed that Yelan will be a five-star Hydro bow user and Kuki Shinobu will be an Electro sword user. Additionally, players can also learn all about their kit, including their Elemental Skill, Burst, and much more in Genshin Impact.

Yelan’s and Shinobu's kit and gameplay revealed in Genshin Impact

Official drip of Yelan and Kuki Shinobu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans are thrilled to see a video on Twitter that showcases all of Yelan’s kit. The videos disclose her idle animations, auto-attacks, and charged-attack animations.

Both Yelan's idle animations are very well-made with her either fidgeting with her bracelet or playing with Hydro Dice. Her auto-attack appears to be a 4-hit combo with a flashy move, where Yelan kicks her bow to shoot an arrow.

Additionally, the videos also demonstrate Yelan’s Elemental Skill and Burst. Her elemental skill is a mobility-based skill, where Yelan will go into a Hydro state and sprint in a direction. Players can control Yelan’s sprint direction and tag enemies in that state. Once the skill ends, the marked enemies will be dealt Hydro damage based on her max HP.

The Elemental Burst initially deals Hydro AoE damage and summons an Exquisite Throw, which looks like a dice. This dice will follow the active character around and deal additional Hydro damage to enemies when a normal attack is performed. Each coordinated attack will initiate three attacks from the Exquisite Throw.

Both Yelan and Kuki Shinobu’s kits have been leaked and players can expect to see them in action in Story or Archon Quests in the upcoming 2.7 patch update. Players can take a look at Yelan’s kit description and base stats here.

Genshin Impact: Kuki Shinobu kit, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst revealed

Elemental Skill - Sanctifying Ring

Kuki Shinobu loses 30% of her HP to activate her Elemental Skill and then deals Electro DMG to surrounding enemies. Additionally, Shinobu will create a Sanctifying Grass Ring that has the following properties:

It will follow the active character and deal Electro damage to surrounding enemies every 1.5 seconds.

It will also restore HP for the active character based on Kuki Shinobu's max HP every 1.5 seconds.

Keep in mind that the HP loss for activating Elemental Skill can bring Kuki Shinobu to a minimum of 20% of her health.

Currently, the best way to use her elemental skill is to swap to the party’s main damage healer or sub-DPS who requires healing. The skill lasts for 12 seconds and has a cooldown of 15 seconds.

Elemental Burst - Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite

When the Elemental burst is cast by Kuki Shinobu, a barrier is created, dealing continuous Electro DMG to enemies that are inside the burst AoE range. The damage dealt is based on Kuki Shinobu's max HP. Initially, the barrier created will last for 2 seconds, but the duration can be increased to 3.5 seconds if Kuki Shinobu’s health is below 50%.

With a cooldown of 15 seconds and an Energy cost of 60, Genshin Impact players will have to wait around 12-13 seconds before they can cast Shinobu’s Elemental Burst again.

