Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Kuki Shinobu's idle animation and unmasked face revealed

The Genshin Impact 2.7 beta test has begun, and the internet is bursting with leaks about Kuki Shinobu. HoYoverse had already shown off her appearance with her green hair, short stature, and face covered with a mask. Recent beta leaks have revealed more about her idle animations, and her face has also been shown in one of the videos.

Kuki Shinobu is the Deputy leader of the Arataki gang and is a great warrior with excellent diplomatic skills. She is a sword user and is going to be the first healer with Electro vision, where some of her healing will be scaled off her max HP and Elemental Mastery.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Leaks reveal Kuki Shinobu takes off her mask during Idle animation

Some data miners managed to get a hold of her character model and used the 3D modeling software Blender to remove her mask so that Genshin Impact players could have a look at her actual face. Many people on Twitter have shown their appreciation towards Kuki Shinobu’s great in-game model despite her being a 4-star character.

Some data miners have also discovered a video of Kuki Shinobu performing one of her Idle animations in Genshin Impact. In the Idle animation, Kuki Shinobu takes off her mask before stretching and puts it back on before anyone can notice.

The video of Kuki Shinobu removing her mask in her Idle animation has received a lot of love from many fans on Twitter, stating how cute the animation is. Here are some of their responses:

Everything known about Kuki Shinobu so far

Kuki Shinobu is set to be a healer with HP% as her ascension stat. One of her passive talents, "Breaking Free," increases Healing bonus by 15% when Kuki Shinobu's HP is less than 50%.

Her Elemental Skill consumes a certain portion of her health to create a sanctifying ring that deals Electro damage to enemies and heals the active character on the field every 1.5 seconds. One of her passive talents boosts her Elemental Skill, where the healing amount will be increased by 75% of her Elemental Mastery.

Her Elemental Burst can create a barrier for two seconds that will deal continuous Electro damage to enemies inside the AoE (Area of Effect) range of the burst. The damage dealt inside the AoE will be based on Kuki Shinobu’s max health. The cooldown on the Elemental Burst is 15 seconds, and the Energy cost for the burst is 60.

