Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu leaks: Everything known so far (March 2022)

Kuki Shinobu is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact that many Travelers want to know more about, hence the popularity of some leaks. There is a good amount of information to cover regarding her character, especially since some new voice lines were dropped recently.

It's worth mentioning that content in leaks is always subject to change or be incorrect. Hence, Travelers should keep that in mind until miHoYo officially reveals more about Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact.

What Genshin Impact players currently know about Kuki Shinobu

The left image is a popular fanart of her, and is not official (Image via miHoYo)

Nothing is currently known about what she looks like in Genshin Impact. miHoYo hasn't officially revealed much about her, but several leaks dive deeper into her character and other minor details.

Voice lines referencing her in Genshin Impact

There are currently three characters as of Genshin Impact 2.5 that reference Kuki Shinobu in some capacity. The above video showcases Arataki Itto and Sayu's voice lines. In Sayu's case, she merely states how people with similar interests tend to hang out together, and that's why Shinobu hangs out with Itto.

By comparison, Arataki Itto talks about how Shinobu challenges what he says often, but he still appreciates how useful she is in getting him out of jail.

The third and final character that currently references her in this game is Yae Miko, who states that the NPC, Miyuki, is Kuki Shinobu's sister. Yae Miko also says that Shinobu studied abroad, connecting to the recently leaked voice lines.

The first leaked voice line comes from Yanfei, who states the following:

"Shinobu? I remember her, she's the Inazuman girl that came to Liyue as an exchange student to specialize in law. When she was doing her coursework, she used to meet with me to discuss some cases, and after we were done, she'd always bow and thank me, which would always make me a little embarrassed. I always felt like she was going to make an excellent lawyer in the future. Thinking about it, Inazuma went into lockdown right around the time she would have graduated. I wonder how she's been doing since she went back..."

Travelers should already be aware of how isolated Inazuma was by the start of its Archon Quest. The lawyer part is interesting, as it connects to both Yae Miko and Itto's voice lines. Kuki Shinobu studied law abroad, and it seems as though she used it to get Itto out of jail often.

The final leaked voice line comes from Kujou Sara, who states the following:

"With her talent and qualifications, it's a shame she decided to join the Arataki gang. I must concede, however, that at the very least, her presence has effectively prevented idlers from stirring up trouble and disturbing the public, reducing the burden on the Tenryou Commission."

This voice line more or less continues the trend of how Kuki Shinobu helps Itto stay out of trouble and that she was very talented.

Her model size in Genshin Impact

There is a popular fanart depicting Kuki Shinobu as a little girl, similar in size to other child characters like Klee. However, datamines show that she has a regular girl model and not one of the child variant. Russian leaker, Mia, has also stated that her height is roughly the same as Ayaka's.

Unfortunately, no model of hers has been leaked thus far. Yelan has a leaked model, but Kuki Shinobu has nothing at the moment.

Possible release date in Genshin Impact

The most popular release date leak related to her states that she will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.7. That leak can be seen in the above Tweet, although it doesn't specify which half she will appear in or if she's on the same banner as Yelan.

If this leak is true, then her two possible release dates would be:

May 11, 2022

June 1, 2022

Genshin Impact 2.7 is expected to launch on May 11, 2022. June 1, 2022, occurs 21 days after that day, which is when the second banner should go live.

