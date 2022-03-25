Genshin Impact 2.7 Yelan character expected release date as per leaks

There aren't any new Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks on Yelan's release date, but there are some other new leaks related to her that some Travelers might wish to know about. Unsurprisingly, there are also several dubious leaks covering her moveset, so it's worth prefacing that this article will focus on other leaks associated with her.

The most popular release date leak for her states that she will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.7. It doesn't specify which half of the update she will show up in, leaving her with two possible release dates being:

May 11, 2022

June 1, 2022

Of course, this goes on the assumption that her release date leak is accurate.

When is Yelan's release date in Genshin Impact 2.7?

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and Shinobu



Yelan - 5

The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and Shinobu

Yelan - 5⭐
Shinobu - 4⭐ [Questionable]

Genshin Impact 2.7 will supposedly feature two characters:

Yelan

Kuki Shinobu

There is neither a specific date listed in this old leak nor any confirmation of the two characters being on the same banner. It's also a [Questionable] leak, so it's not necessarily confirmed to be happening. The leaker has a good track record, and some [Questionable] leaks did end up being authentic.

Assuming this is true, then her two possible release dates are either May 11, 2022, or June 1, 2022. The first date is 42 days after the 2.6 update goes live (every recent version update has lasted for 42 days). The second date is 21 days after May 11, 2022, as most banners tend to last for 21 days.

If Yelan arrives in a version after Genshin Impact 2.7, her release date will inevitably be entirely different from what's shown here.

Other Yelan leaks prior to Genshin Impact 2.7

Travelers might be getting more Kuki Shinobu and Yelan crumbs in the 2.6 update. The latter character will apparently have a lot more leaked or revealed in that version update, so Travelers won't have to wait long to find out more about her. For reference, Version 2.6 should launch on March 30, 2022.

Whether she appears in The Chasm storyline or does something else is unknown at the moment. At the very least, credible leakers state that there will be more information on her soon. For those that don't know, "crumbs" refers to small bits of information related to leaks or official news.

Sometimes, these crumbs can be filler and unexciting, but the implication of "a lot" indicates that there might be something more interesting here.

Her model, viewed from a few different angles (Image via Anonsbelle)

Although her moveset isn't yet known, some leaks state that she is a Hydro Bow user. The Hydro part can be confirmed by looking at her Vision, which is on her left hip. Some leaks also state that she will show up with the Kirin Bow in a cutscene, further indicating that she does use a bow in the game.

The previous release date leak related to her showing up in Genshin Impact 2.7 stated that she was a 5-star character. Thus, Travelers can presume that she is a 5-star Hydro Bow user.

There are some new leaks (usually crumbs) every few weeks on Yelan, so Travelers might not have to wait long to get a more concrete look at her abilities.

