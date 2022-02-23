Yelan and Kuki Shinobu to be released in Genshin Impact 2.7 as per leaks

Genshin Impact 2.7 may feature Yelan and Kuki Shinobu as playable characters if recent leaks are to be believed.

Yelan is slated to be a 5-star Hydro Bow user, while Kuki Shinobu is reported to be a 4-star character. The former's model, including her Hydro Vision, has also been leaked.

Unfortunately, these leaks do not specify which phase of Genshin Impact 2.7 will feature them, only that they will be playable at some point in the update.

Kuki Shinobu has significantly fewer leaks connected to her, so this article will primarily focus on Yelan. It's also important to mention that these leaks aren't confirmed to be happening, although there is a good chance that they will based on the leakers' credibility.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan and Kuki Shinobu

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and Shinobu



Yelan - 5

Shinobu - 4 [Questionable]

The first major leak to mention these two characters claims that they will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.7.

According to the tweet above, Yelan is a 5-star character, whereas Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star character. A [Questionable] tag is attached to the top of the tweet, indicating that this information hasn't been verified yet.

It's too early to tell if this leak is incorrect. There have been past leaks with the same [Questionable] tag that ended up being authentic, such as a weekly boss featuring the Raiden Shogun in 2.5. Similarly, some [Questionable] leaks didn't end up being true, such as Heizou being in Version 2.6, as he's now assumed to have moved to Version 2.8.

Interestingly, another credible leak has also claimed that one of these characters would appear in Genshin Impact 2.7.

TheSusLeaker @TheSusLeakerShh

2.6 - Ayato (2nd to last 5 Star before 3.0)



2.7 - Yelan (5 Star)



2.8 (full rerun patch) (As mentioned previously- since a 2.8 has been added before 3.0 , the increasing due reruns are being moved into 2.8)



It is currently being discussed as to whether Ayato will the best LAST or SECOND TO LAST five star character to be released prior to Version 3.0



The Inazuma cast is almost fully released.

The above leaker has made some accurate claims in the past, including all of the 2.4 weapons, Keqing's skin price, and Ayato's arrival in the first banner of Version 2.6.

The tweet above doesn't mention Kuki Shinobu at all, but it does state that the other leaked character will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.7. The post comes from a different leaker, so it is interesting to see multiple sources reference something similar.

The tweet also mentions how Ayato is the second-to-last 5-star character prior to the 3.0 update. In this case, Yelan is the last 5-star character, given that she will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.7 based on current leaks.

Kuki Shinobu could still appear in this update, should the previous leak be accurate.

Leaked models

アノニマス れいじん 💚 @anonsbelle I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>.

Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.



HD:



#Yelan #Leaks #Spoilers

Kuki Shinobu does not have a model leaked at the moment, but Yelan does. The above tweet reveals what she looks like and states that she is a Hydro Bow user. If the previous leaks are accurate, that would mean she's a 5-star Hydro Bow user, which is a distinction that only Childe holds among the current playable cast right now.

None of her abilities have been leaked thus far. All players have right now is her model, rarity, Vision, and weapon type.

The character will also appear with Kirin Bow in a cutscene at an unspecified date. Unfortunately, next to nothing is known about this weapon, so players don't know anything about its stats or effects right now.

Players will have more valuable information once Genshin Impact 2.7 draws near (assuming the previous leaks are accurate).

