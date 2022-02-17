Genshin Impact leaks reveal Yelan, a 5-star Hydro character with in-game model

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta testers have discovered a new character named Yelan in the game files. The highly-anticipated five-star character is a bow user and belongs to the Hydro element.

Rumors about Madame Ping being Yelan were floating around for a long time. A polearm character was teased during the Moonchase festival, and many players assumed that she was Yelan, a younger version of Madame Ping. As it turns out, the theories were false.

Here's everything to know about Yelan in Genshin Impact.

Yelan will be introduced in Genshin Impact as a Hydro bow user

The character who was teased during the Moonchase festival was holding a Polearm. However, Yelan's character model from the 2.6 beta has revealed that she is a bow user.

Additionally, Yelan belongs to the Hydro element, and Kirin Bow is her signature weapon. The bow was data-mined long ago but then abruptly disappeared from the game's data and story.

Many players have been waiting for the Kirin Bow, and they can expect it to arrive with Yelan. The sub-stat and passive ability of the weapon is still a mystery since it will merely appear in patch 2.6 in a quest.

Similarly, readers should note that Yelan is not expected to be playable in patch 2.6. She will appear with the bow in a cutscene in the 2.6 patch or potentially even later.

The quests that will be released in the next update certainly look interesting. Leakers have claimed that the Archon quest will be a traveler's chapter and will include the return of Dainsleif.

When will Yelan be released in Genshin Impact?

Yelan will most likely arrive in version 2.7 as a five-star character. Ayato's banner will be available during the first half of the 2.6 update, and two rerun banners (Ayaka, Yoimiya, or Venti) will be released in the second half. This implies that a new character will be released in patch 2.7 or later.

Apart from her hair, the community has appreciated Yelan's design. The Kirin Bow further adds to her look and matches perfectly with the outfit.

Players can look forward to more information on the character teased during Moonchase. She has a cleansing bell and uses a Polearm. Since Madame Ping is Xiangling's master, she must be efficient in Polearm combat, and the teased character is most likely her younger form.

As of now, Genshin Impact version 2.5 is live with Yae Miko's banner. The initial response to the new five-star Electro Catalyst user is great as she can efficiently execute the role of a sub-DPS.

