Kuki Shinobu and Yelan to be released in Genshin Impact 2.7, suggests new leak

A new unconfirmed leak states that Kuki Shinobu and Yelan will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.7.

That same leak states that Yelan is a 5-star character, whereas Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star character. However, it's worth mentioning that it's an unconfirmed leak, with the leaker even putting [Questionable] around it.

Past leaks had the same tag attached to them and ended up being accurate, but some past ones weren't correct.

Hence, readers should be somewhat skeptical until more evidence is provided. Yelan's model was recently leaked, which gives players more information about her than what they had months ago. Kuki Shinobu's model hasn't been leaked yet.

New leak suggests that Kuki Shinobu and Yelan will be in Genshin Impact 2.7

This leak merely states that these two characters will be in Genshin Impact 2.7 but doesn't state which phase or if they will be together. It's worth reiterating that this leak has the [Questionable] tag, so readers should take it with a pinch of salt.

That said, there are other leaks and official lore that give players more information about these two characters.

Daily YASHIRO RASCAL - NOT LEAK FREE @AyatoDailyyyyy // Genshin leaks



Ayato has a male model, Heizou has a boy model, Kuki Shinobu has a girl model and Yelan has a lady model in game files!! Take it with a grain of salt as they could be placeholders! // Genshin leaksAyato has a male model, Heizou has a boy model, Kuki Shinobu has a girl model and Yelan has a lady model in game files!! Take it with a grain of salt as they could be placeholders! https://t.co/FlQCfKMwNi

An older leak stated that Yelan would have the "Lady" model, while Kuki Shinobu would have the "Girl" model. The "Lady" model is the one that characters like Ningguang and Beidou use, and it's confirmed that Yelan does use it based on her leaked model.

This same leak also stated that Ayato uses the "Male" model, which was also confirmed to be the case. It's important to note that "Girl" refers to the model type that characters like Keqing use, not what the smaller characters like Sayu employ.

What's known about Yelan in Genshin Impact?

アノニマス れいじん 💚 @anonsbelle I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>.

Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.



HD:



#Yelan #Leaks #Spoilers I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>.Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.HD: drive.google.com/drive/folders/… 💜 I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>. Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.HD: drive.google.com/drive/folders/…#Yelan #Leaks #Spoilers https://t.co/Hju3FwJ82u

No Genshin Impact character mentions Yelan in their story or voice-overs. She's largely a mystery as far as official lore goes, but a few leaks cover some aspects of her character. First, she has a leaked model (seen above). Second, she's been leaked as a Hydro Bow user.

The Hydro part can be confirmed based on the fact that she wields a Hydro Vision on her left hip. Interestingly, she was leaked to wield bows several months ago (with a popular leak erroneously stating that she used crossbows as a new weapon type).

It's unknown if she will appear with the Kirin Bow in Genshin Impact 2.7, but she will arrive with the weapon in a cutscene of some kind. Unfortunately, there are no stats or effects leaked regarding this weapon.

What's known about Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact?

Unlike Yelan, there is no model for Kuki Shinobu. Both characters are leaked to potentially be a part of Genshin Impact 2.7, but there aren't too many leaks covering the latter character.

One of those leaks reconfirmed that she uses the "Girl" model, which is a sharp contrast to the popular fanart of the character that depicts her as much smaller.

Currently, three characters reference her in the game:

Itto (Story & Voice-Over)

Sayu (Voice-Over)

Yae Miko (Voice-Over)

Kuki Shinobu is known to be a part of Itto's gang, although she comes across as more professional than him. Yae Miko says the following about Kuki Shinobu:

"I've heard a lot about Miyuki's little sister. Quite the character, I'm told. Although she comes from a family of shrine maidens, she's gone her own way in life — tried her hand at many different trades, studied abroad in Liyue, even ended up joining the Arataki Gang... Fascinating girl. Maybe I should have Miyuki introduce me. Yes, that'll work — Miyuki wouldn't dream of refusing my request."

With that being said, players are sure to be ecstatic regarding the potential arrival of these two characters.

