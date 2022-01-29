Genshin Impact leaks: Yelan's release, new sword, Golden Archipelago region rerun and more details

Some questionable yet intriguing Genshin Impact leaks have hinted at the release date of Yelan, new weapons, artifacts, and more. From the looks of it, miHoYo will significantly expand the open-world in the upcoming updates and the storyline will progress swiftly as well.

New regions also imply that new characters will be introduced, and fans hope that some of these characters belong to Dendro. The game has been out for over a year, and the element is still not a part of combat.

Here's everything to expect from the upcoming Genshin Impact updates in terms of regions, events, characters, weapons, artifacts, and banners.

Yelan will be released in Genshin Impact version 2.7, suggests leak

Yelan has been one of the most highly anticipated characters alongside Ayato, Scaramouche, and Baizhu. Many fans strongly believe that she was teased in the trailer for the Moonchase festival.

As per the latest leaks posted on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor discord server, Yelan will become playable in update 2.7. There's no confirmation if the character is the younger version of Madame Ping, an adeptus from Liyue.

The teased character, who is expected to be Yelan, largely resembles Fu Hua from MiHoYo's other hit game, Honkai Impact 3.

Patch 2.7 seems to be an important update if the leaks are true. The Chasm might be released in it and both Yelan and Zhongli will be a part of the storyline.

New artifacts, event reruns, and sword might arrive in Genshin Impact 2.6

The hype surrounding version 2.6 is unreal, thanks to rumors that claim Ayato is a part of it. Players can also look forward to the return of the Peculiar Wonderland event.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will introduce 2 new characters



Ayato - 5 Star

Heizou - 4 Star [Questionable]2.6 will introduce 2 new charactersAyato - 5 StarHeizou - 4 Star

The same leaker claims new artifacts will be added to the game in the 2.6 update. One of the artifact sets buffs the Elemental Skill of characters.

Lastly, a new sword has been data mined and it might be released in the 2.6 update. Ayato will most likely be a Hydro DPS character, and it makes sense for the developers to release a tailor-made weapon for him.

Golden Apple Archipelago region to return in Genshin Impact version 2.8

Players loved it when the Golden Apple Archipelago region was added to version 1.6, but were equally distressed to know that this was a temporary move.

Xera @AvresiaXera @dimbreath This is collei, you can read more about her on genshin manga @dimbreath This is collei, you can read more about her on genshin manga https://t.co/aKk4HJQ8TO

Luckily, leaks have claimed that the region will return in patch 2.8, with a character from the Sumeru region, called Collei. She is one of the major characters in the manga, but hasn't appeared in the in-game storyline.

It is safe to assume that the upcoming updates for Genshin Impact will be loaded with a ton of content. Mondstadt and Liyue expansions will arrive, and the story might witness a plethora of twists and turns.

Edited by Saman