Kamisato Ayato's face allegedly revealed via Genshin Impact promo art leak

Genshin Impact leakers have revealed Kamisato Ayato's face ahead of his potential release in patch 2.6. The leak has spread like wildfire among players, but it is recommended to be taken with a grain of salt.

A user recently posted an image on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit that apparently features both Ayato and Ayaka. It seems that the image is promotional art and the leaker has also revealed the date for the official announcement.

Zeniet @Zeniiet

Take it with salt, credit to g4kky.

v2.5 livestream is happening next week

#原神 #GenshinImpact We've been getting Ayato teases overtime so getting another one isn't impossible.Take it with salt, credit to g4kky.v2.5 livestream is happening next week We've been getting Ayato teases overtime so getting another one isn't impossible.Take it with salt, credit to g4kky.v2.5 livestream is happening next week#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/GLuyJMJ1or

Ayato in Genshin Impact might be a tall character with white hair and suit

u/G4kky is a considerably reliable name in the community and have correctly leaked drip marketing and promotional images in the past, which is why many players are trusting their latest leaks regarding Ayato's appearance.

As it turns out, Ayato might be a tall character with white hair and wears a long white suit. Interestingly, this further strengthens some recent leaks that were gathered from Chinese website Bilibili. Leaks posted on the website described Ayato similarly.

It's no surprise that after having sky-scraping expectations, players have reacted differently to Ayato's face reveal. While some believe that he looks a lot like the prominent fanarts (which also makes the leak look suspicious), others think that his design is far too generic.

When will Genshin Impact officially reveal Ayato

Ever since miHoYo started drip marketing, new characters for an update have been revealed weeks before their release. As per u/G4kky, Ayato will be officially promoted on Genshin Impact's social media handles on February 5, 2022.

It is important to reiterate that all the information mentioned above is based on leaks, and readers must not perceive it to be concrete.

Having said that, it is confirmed that Ayato is the elder brother of Ayaka. He is a mysterious character from Inazuma who doesn't like to show his face publicly, and is a master of sword and polearm combat.

Some leaks regarding Ayato's playstyle have described him as a five-star main DPS Hydro unit with an Elemental Burst that has a cost of 80 Energy. His playstyle is undoubtedly intriguing and it could significantly impact the meta as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, the only instance when the developers officially teased Ayato was Arataki Itto's teaser trailer. Surprisingly, Ayato's 3-second voice reveal was able to gain more traction than Itto's animations.

Edited by Atul S