New Genshin Impact character ‘Nilou’ spotted in latest leaks

It's often an exciting time for Genshin Impact fans when a new character is leaked, although there isn't much to Nilou at present.

Yelan recently had her model leaked. A new character named 'Nilou' has appeared in the game's data. It's worth noting that next to nothing has been revealed about this character thus far. This data leak contains that she uses the average female model that other characters like Keqing use.

No character references her in any capacity in the current game. She hasn't been leaked in the past, and there aren't any leaks stating when fans can expect to see her. Still, a character like Yelan was only a name for several months that used bows, and now players know her appearance.

Everything known about the newest Genshin Impact character 'Nilou' via leaks

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



There are traces of data of "Nilou" as a body type girl character (e.g. Keqing). Note that there is a possibility for the body type to be a placeholder.



※ Subject to change.



Currently, Nilou only exists as a character that uses the girl's body type. Nothing about her design, weapon, rarity, or Vision is yet known. Nilou is a Persian name in real-life, so it would point to her coming from the Sumeru region based on how names tend to work in Genshin Impact.

She is speculated to come from Sumeru, but it's worth noting that it's only speculation; there is no confirmation yet. Assuming she doesn't get scrapped outright, fans will likely get more data in the upcoming months.

However, names can always be changed. Mimi was an old character who had her model leaked in the past before seemingly getting scrapped to become the Kokomi that fans know and love.

Other new Genshin Impact characters who haven't been revealed

アノニマス れいじん 💚 @anonsbelle I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>.

Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.



HD:



Although there is next to nothing known about Nilou, a few Genshin Impact leaks reveal some information on some other characters. Another recently revealed character was Yelan. She incorrectly leaked nearly half a year ago as part of the Moonchase Festival, with the above design looking nothing like that old cutscene image.

She was leaked as a bow user and not a crossbow like some speculated.

Her role and moveset have yet to be revealed in any Genshin Impact leak. It's also unknown when she will become a playable character, although her existing model suggests that Genshin Impact players see something from her soon.

The bow seen here is Kirin Bow, which was in the game's data before. It's still not available as a bow that players can use, although its design complementing Yelan leads some fans to think it's intended to be her signature weapon.

Heizou is another character that Genshin Impact players have been wondering about for a while. Some old leaks stated he would use the teen male model that other characters like Aether and Bennett use. He's shorter than Xiao, which would make him the shortest male playable character.

There are several conflicting leaks about him (such as him being a 5-star versus a 4-star, or whether he has a mustache or not). Like with Nilou, there is no character model, although some players believe his design is one popular fanart.

