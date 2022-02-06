Genshin Impact leaks: Heizou to be the shortest male character, height comparison revealed

Xiao mains can rejoice in knowing that he won't be the shortest male character in Genshin Impact anymore, it's now apparently Heizou.

Although Heizou's model hasn't been leaked yet, a few credible leaks have stated that he utilizes the young male model (like Xiao, Bennett, and Aether.). It's better than nothing, but the more interesting leak is that he's shorter than Xiao, who used to be the smallest playable male character in the game.

Xiao is 5'3'' (160 cm), so Heizou is supposed to be shorter than that. However, it's not mentioned what the height difference is. It could be something as small as 1 cm for all fans know.

Heizou will apparently be the shortest male character, according to Genshin Impact leaks

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (168/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable] Reliable leakers (Ubatcha and Mia) have previously stated that Heizou uses the young male model (e.g. Bennett/Chongyun/Gorou), but Ubatcha has provided the update that Heizou is shorter than Xiao, which would make him the shortest young male in the roster. [Reliable] Reliable leakers (Ubatcha and Mia) have previously stated that Heizou uses the young male model (e.g. Bennett/Chongyun/Gorou), but Ubatcha has provided the update that Heizou is shorter than Xiao, which would make him the shortest young male in the roster. https://t.co/IbypqZ61yO

Height is predominantly a minor attribute in Genshin Impact (although it does affect the distance covered while sprinting). Still, some Travelers like to talk about minuscule details like it. In this case, Ubatcha states that Heizou is the shortest male character and compares him to some of the other short men of Genshin Impact.

It's worth reiterating that he will use the young adult male model and not something akin to Diona, Klee, Qiqi, and Sayu. These leaks also suggest that he wouldn't be using some shoes to bolster his height if he's still shorter than Xiao.

What else has been leaked about Heizou?

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Heizou being in 2.6 may have been incorrect. He is still a 4 star however and when he does come, he will be released alongside his own Hangout Quest. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will introduce 2 new characters



Ayato - 5 Star

Heizou - 4 Star [Questionable]2.6 will introduce 2 new charactersAyato - 5 StarHeizou - 4 Star [Update - Questionable]Heizou being in 2.6 may have been incorrect. He is still a 4 star however and when he does come, he will be released alongside his own Hangout Quest. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… [Update - Questionable]Heizou being in 2.6 may have been incorrect. He is still a 4 star however and when he does come, he will be released alongside his own Hangout Quest. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

Some old leaks suggested that he would appear in Genshin Impact 2.6, but that might no longer be the case. The consistent part of these leaks is that this Inazuman detective will be a 4-star unit. He will also apparently have a Hangout Quest released alongside his debut (whenever that might be).

Nothing has been confirmed regarding his element or what his moveset does. Of course, other leaks mention him, but they're also unconfirmed (and, in some cases, contradict what's been previously leaked).

For example, this leak states the following about Heizou:

He's a 5-star.

He will appear in The Chasm Story Quest.

There will be an event story featuring him in Genshin Impact 2.7.

However, this same leaker claimed that half the list is true, and half is false. It's not a credible leak due to that reason, but it's one of the few that's received some traction in the past few days while mentioning the Inazuman detective.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (168/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [Unverified - NoLifeguard] More sussy leaks from this currently unverified source, please take with generous amounts of salt.



- Ayato has "medium-short hair (not long)"

- Heizou has a moustache

- Dendro is not arriving with Chasm in 2.7

- Possible new artifact set for Ayato [Unverified - NoLifeguard] More sussy leaks from this currently unverified source, please take with generous amounts of salt.- Ayato has "medium-short hair (not long)"- Heizou has a moustache- Dendro is not arriving with Chasm in 2.7- Possible new artifact set for Ayato https://t.co/NiZYnCyh7Z

Another unverified leak stated that Heizou would have a moustache in Genshin Impact. Interestingly, there are a total of zero playable characters in the game right now with facial hair. If he did have a moustache, that would make him the first playable character to have any form of facial hair.

Many players have jokingly compared him to Mario due to the moustache and short height leaks. Fans should remember that this leak is unverified, so he might not have it at all.

The old leak of the character only having skeleton data is still accurate (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

Travellers should know that next-to-nothing has been credibly leaked about him. As far as leaked data goes, it's just that he uses a short male character model.

