Genshin Impact Heizou leaks: Rarity level and possible release date leaked

Shikanoin Heizou will supposedly be a 4-star unit released in Genshin Impact 2.6.

There is no information on which banner Heizou will appear on, leaving fans with two possibilities for his release date:

March 30, 2022

April 20, 2022

These potential release dates are based on Genshin Impact's current 21-day cycle for their banners, with every major update happening every 42 days. For example, Genshin Impact 2.4 happened on January 5, 2022, so the 2.6 update would occur 84 days later.

Although he's leaked to be a 4-star unit, there is little to no other news on him. Hence, it's worth covering everything that fans know about him prior to more substantial leaks being released later.

Genshin Impact leaks: Heizou (Rarity and possible release dates)

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will introduce 2 new characters



Ayato - 5 Star

Heizou - 4 Star [Questionable]2.6 will introduce 2 new charactersAyato - 5 StarHeizou - 4 Star

The above tweet has a [Questionable] tag, although past tweets with a similar tag seemed right on the money. It simply states that players could expect Genshin Impact 2.6 to debut Ayato as a 5-star unit and Heizou as a 4-star unit.

The Ayato part of this leak supports past leaks stating he would become playable after Yae Miko's patch.

This leak doesn't state if the two new characters will appear on the same banner or if one will arrive before the other. Still, it's the most news on the latter character that Travelers have had in a long time.

Hence, the possible release dates would be March 30, 2022, or April 20, 2022.

Other Heizou leaks

Russian leaker Mia supposedly found that Heizou uses a teen male model, being roughly as tall as Yanfei. These leaks took place in late November 2021, showing how this mysterious 4-star character has been referenced before in the leaking community.

Aside from that, there are no other noteworthy leaks pertaining to the character. Travelers, however, can refer to plenty of official in-game sources involving this Inazuman detective.

What's officially known?

The above video displays all of the characters' voicelines that reference Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact. These voice lines come from five characters, which include:

Gorou

Kamisato Ayaka

Kujou Sara

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Thoma

The first character to reference him in the video is Kamisato Ayaka. She talks entirely about how principled he is. Thoma is up next, and he essentially talks about how he's a detective for the Tenryou Commission who isn't easy to work with.

There is an NPC named Kano Nana, who claims to be a cousin of Shikanoin (Image via miHoYo)

The next character to reference him is Kujou Sara. She merely states that although they are colleagues, she doesn't have many nice things to say about him, aside from that his investigations are successful.

Kokomi has a long voiceline on him, talking about how brazen he was for arriving at Watatsumi in a Tenryou Commission outfit.

Finally, Gorou basically states that this character never seems to be working on a case, although Gorou can't trust him due to working with the Shogunate.

Koyama also references him, although not directly (Image via miHoYo)

The last relevant piece of information comes from two Genshin Impact NPCs named Kano Nana and Koyama. The first one is the detective's cousin, who states that Heizou is still rebellious and is surprisingly going through his detective phase.

Also Read Article Continues below

Koyama never mentions him by name in Genshin Impact, but he's implied to be the detective he's referring to. Koyama sent some guards to follow the detective in case he did something suspicious, but it ended up being for nothing; all he did was walk around.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul