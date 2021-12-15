Genshin Impact Gorou build guide: Best weapons and artifact sets revealed

Gorou is one of two new characters in Genshin Impact 2.3, leading many players to wonder how to build him.

He's the first Geo Bow user in the game, focusing on DEF and supporting Geo team comps. Naturally, his moveset won't make him splashable in every team comp compared to a unit like Bennett. Hence, it's worth using him in the roles where he excels.

There are various weapons and artifacts that work well for him in Genshin Impact, so it's worth noting that he isn't pigeonholed into only one build. F2P weapons will also be listed down below (with one being arguably his best overall choice).

Best weapons and artifact sets for a Gorou build in Genshin Impact

Best artifact sets for Gorou in Genshin Impact

Husk of the Opulent Dreams is located in the Slumbering Court Domain on Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gorou has several artifact sets to consider in Genshin Impact:

Husk of the Opulent Dreams (2 & 4-piece)

(2 & 4-piece) Emblem of Severed Fate (2-piece)

(2-piece) Noblesse Oblige (4-piece)

(4-piece) Ocean-Hued Clam (2-piece)

(2-piece) Archaic Petra (4-piece)

Husk of the Opulent Dreams is an artifact set that maximizes DEF and Geo DMG, making it one of the best choices for any Gorou build in Genshin Impact. The stacks also work when he's off the field.

The 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate can work excellently with a 2-piece Husk of the Opulent Dreams. The former will give Gorou +20% Energy Recharge, helping him spam his Elemental Burst more often.

A 4-piece Noblesse Oblige is a generic, albeit valuable, artifact set for any support unit. Boosting the team's ATK after using an Elemental Burst is good in most situations, especially in non-Geo teams.

Gorou is competent as a healer, so having an artifact set that maximizes his healing can work in teams needing more sustain (for C4+ Gorou builds).

Archaic Petra is a decent option if players wish to maximize a different unit's Elemental DMG. It's not as versatile as the previous four options, but it can work if the player otherwise lacks a good artifact set.

Best weapons for Gorou in Genshin Impact

Favonius Warbow is easily obtainable and it's arguably his best bow as of Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some of Gorou's best weapons include:

Elegy for the End

Favonius Warbow

Sacrificial Bow

All three bows include Energy Recharge as their secondary stat. F2P players can reasonably max out the Refinement Level of the last two weapons. Elegy for the End is better suited for more DPS-oriented Gorou builds than the other two alternatives.

Support Gorou builds should stick with an R5 Favonius Warbow. It has the best Energy Recharge stat of the three bows, and hitting CRITs will help generate more Energy for the team. The CRIT DMG isn't as relevant in these types of builds, so Genshin Impact players should maximize their CRIT Rate through their artifacts.

Sacrificial Bow is an easy-to-obtain weapon if the player lacks the other two options. Some other bows can work in a pinch, but Genshin Impact players should focus on his supportive attributes rather than his DPS potential.

Once a DEF-boosting bow is introduced into Genshin Impact, it will likely be another strong contender for Gorou mains to consider.

