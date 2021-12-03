Husk of Opulent dreams in Genshin Impact: Best characters to pair with the new artifact set

As of version 2.3, Genshin Impact players can farm two new artifacts from the Slumbering Court domain.

One of the new artifact sets in Genshin Impact is Husk of Opulent Dreams. These artifacts are a great fit for several Geo characters who are already in the game. The same can likely be said about a few characters who are yet to arrive in Genshin Impact.

Best Genshin Impact characters to use the Husk of Opulent Dreams artifacts with

In Genshin Impact, Husk of Opulent Dreams artifacts are great for Geo characters whose abilities scale off of their defense.

Husk of Opulent Dreams (Image via Genshin Impact)

Husk of Opulent Dreams has a 2-piece bonus that increases defense by 30%. Moreover, with the 4-piece bonus, characters can get up to four Curiosity stacks. Each stack provides a 6% buff to Geo damage and defense.

Characters gain one Curiosity stack for every 3 seconds that they're off-field. They also gain a stack by hitting an enemy with a Geo attack on-field (once every 0.3 seconds). If the character goes six seconds without gaining a Curiosity stack, they lose one stack.

Albedo

Albedo with the Traveler and Paimon (Image via miHoYo)

To improve his elemental abilities, the Husk of Opulent Dreams artifacts are great for Albedo. These artifacts in tandem with the addition of Cinnabar Spindle have made for a significant Albedo buff in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Albedo's elemental skill deals Geo damage when the active character hits an enemy. Consequently, Albedo is often an off-field character. This means that he can easily maintain 4 Curiosity stacks with Husk of Opulent Dreams.

Moreover, Albedo's elemental skill damage scales off his defense. The new artifacts' defense and Geo damage buffs are both incredibly helpful to this 5-star character.

Itto

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact "Hello, I'm the deputy of the Arataki Gang. If you come across any inappropriate behavior on the part of our boss, Arataki Itto, please contact me immediately. " — Kuki Shinobu



◆ Arataki Itto

◆ The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang

◆ Geo

◆ Taurus Iracundus "Hello, I'm the deputy of the Arataki Gang. If you come across any inappropriate behavior on the part of our boss, Arataki Itto, please contact me immediately. " — Kuki Shinobu◆ Arataki Itto◆ The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang◆ Geo◆ Taurus Iracundus https://t.co/c7Nb9LKDAL

Arataki Itto is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact 2.3. He'll be a 5-star main DPS character who relies on his Elemental Burst to deal constant Geo damage. Itto's Elemental Burst will convert his standard attacks to deal Geo damage. His burst will also provide an ATK bonus that scales off his defense.

Apart from his burst, Itto will have a passive talent that buffs his unique charged attacks, Arataki Kesagiri, by 35% of his defense.

Based on his kit, many believe 4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams will be Itto's best-in-slot artifact set. The defense and Geo damage buffs will surely be useful, though Itto might need good burst uptime to be effective.

Gorou

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Gorou ‧ Canine Warrior

◆ General of the Watatsumi Army

◆ Geo

◆ Canis Bellatoris



#GenshinImpact "Kindness and loyalty are the representation of virtue. Without a doubt, my friend Gorou is a virtuous general." — Kaedehara Kazuha◆ Gorou ‧ Canine Warrior◆ General of the Watatsumi Army◆ Geo◆ Canis Bellatoris "Kindness and loyalty are the representation of virtue. Without a doubt, my friend Gorou is a virtuous general." — Kaedehara Kazuha◆ Gorou ‧ Canine Warrior◆ General of the Watatsumi Army◆ Geo◆ Canis Bellatoris#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YEDrXXikKS

Alongside Itto, Gorou is set to make his debut in Genshin Impact 2.3. This 4-star unit will provide teamwide buffs with both of his elemental abilities.

Though Gorou's priority won't be to deal damage himself, his Elemental Burst will scale off his defense. As a Geo character whose defense is important, Husk of Opulent Dreams should at least be considered for Gorou.

