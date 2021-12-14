Best Genshin Impact Itto build for DPS role

Arataki Itto was introduced as a Geo-claymore wielder in Genshin Impact. His uninterruptible basic attack and stacks of Superlative Superstrength allow him to deal continuous damage to surrounding enemies.

Meanwhile, Itto's Elemental Burst converts his attacks to Geo damage, further increasing his damage multiplier at the cost of decreased Physical and Elemental resistance.

Each character in Genshin Impact has a role when deployed in a team. In Itto's case, he is suited to a DPS role, especially when equipped with the right equipment.

Best weapons for Itto in Genshin Impact

1) Redhorn Stonethresher

Itto using Redhorn Stonethresher in his character demo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Redhorn Stonethresher is a new 5-star claymore known as Itto's signature weapon. Its secondary stat is Crit Damage, and it can provide up to 88.2% at its maximum level.

Furthermore, the passive skill boosts the wielder's defense by 28%, while their Normal and Charged Attack damage increases by 40% of the wielder's defense.

The defense will be a great help for Itto as his Elemental Burst will increase his attack based on his overall defense. Players can obtain this weapon on the Epitome Invocation banner that drops alongside Itto.

2) Serpent Spine

The Serpent Spine in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

Serpent Spine is a weapon obtained from the Gnostic Hymn Battle Bass. This claymore is an excellent replacement for Redhorn Stonethresher, especially with a high refinement rank.

Serpent Spine has an average base attack among claymores, but its secondary stat makes this weapon stand out. Serpent Spine grants the wielder a 27.6% Crit Rate at the maximum level.

Furthermore, the passive skill providing a maximum of 24% more damage is also exceptionally great for Itto, as he will be on the field for a long time to deal damage.

3) Whiteblind

The Whiteblind in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Whiteblind is just right for Itto, especially for F2P players in Genshin Impact. This claymore contributes a maximum of 51.7% Defense from the secondary stat and 24% Attack and Defense from the passive skill.

Since Whiteblind can be forged using a claymore billet, gamers can craft this weapon five times to get a max refinement level. At refine level 5, Whiteblind can stack up to 48% Defense and Attack from the passive skill alone.

Best artifact set for Itto in Genshin Impact

1) 4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams

The Husk of Opulent Dreams in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Husk of Opulent Dreams is the go-to artifact for Itto in Genshin Impact. It delivers up to 54% Defense and 24% Geo DMG Bonus at peak performance, which is nothing short of incredible.

It's also simple to activate, and Itto only needs to attack four times with Geo attacks (his Elemental Burst) to get all of the bonuses.

2) 4-piece Retracing Bolide

The Retracing Bolide in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Retracing Bolide is not as excellent as the choice above, but it is doable if users do not have great stats or substats on their Husk of Opulent Dreams artifacts.

With four pieces of Retracing Bolide, Itto will gain 40% Normal and Charged Attack damage if he is protected by a shield. This condition is easy to fulfill if gamers have a consistent shielder, preferably Zhongli, in their team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact players can finally pull for this playful Oni in his banner, Oni's Royale, with their hard-earned Primogems. Besides Itto, the Traveler also has a chance to get another new Geo character, Gorou, that looks perfect for Itto's team.

Edited by Ravi Iyer