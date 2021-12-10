Redhorn Stonethresher in Genshin Impact: Release date, stats and suitable characters

Redhorn Stonethresher will debut on December 14, 2021, in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Its release date is set in stone, and Genshin Impact players don't have much time until that date arrives. It's a 5-star Claymore that will run on Epitome Invocation alongside Itto's banner (Oni's Royale). Although it appears to be Itto's signature weapon, it's worth noting that a few other suitable characters can utilize it effectively.

The Redhorn Stonethresher's secondary stat is CRIT DMG, which goes up to a whopping 88.2% at its maximum level. Its effect increases the user's DEF by 28/35/42/49/56% while also boosting their Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 40/50/60/70/80% of their DEF.

Redhorn Stonethresher details in Genshin Impact (Release date, stats, and suitable characters)

The upcoming weapon banner featuring Redhorn Stonethresher (Image via Wepko)

Remember, the Redhorn Stonethresher's release date in Genshin Impact is December 14, 2021. It is one of two featured 5-star weapons on Epitome Invocation, with Skyward Harp being the other weapon. This means that players can use the Epitomized Path feature for either the Skyward Harp or the Redhorn Stonethresher.

The featured 4-star weapons for this Genshin Impact weapon banner are:

Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Mitternachts Waltz (4-Star Bow)

(4-Star Bow) Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) The Alley Flash (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) The Bell (4-star Claymore)

Redhorn Stonethresher is a 5-star Claymore, so it's worth seeing its stats and effects.

Redhorn Stonethresher's stats and effect in Genshin Impact 2.3

At Level 1, the Redhorn Stonethresher has an ATK and CRIT DMG value of 44 and 19.2%, respectively. By comparison, its Level 90 equivalents are 542 and 88.2%. Its CRIT DMG is noticeably higher than 4-star Claymore, Blackcliff Slasher, which only goes up to a meager 55.1%.

The 28/35/42/49/56% DEF boost is based on the weapon's Refinement Level. If it's Refinement Level 1, it would only be a 28% boost. A maxed Refinement Level has a 56% DEF boost.

Redhorn Stonethresher's second effect of boosting the user's Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 40/50/60/70/80% of their DEF also follows a similar logic.

Suitable users for the Redhorn Stonethresher in Genshin Impact 2.3

Some units that benefit from the Redhorn Stonethresher's DEF boost (Image via Genshin Impact)

These are the current Claymore users in Genshin Impact 2.3:

Beidou

Chongyun

Diluc

Eula

Itto

Noelle

Razor

Sayu

Xinyan

Naturally, not all of them are going to want a Claymore that scales off their DEF stat. Still, it's a 5-star Claymore with a massive CRIT DMG stat, so it's not the worst option if the player has nothing else for the other characters. Out of all of them, the following characters have builds that focus on their DEF:

Itto

Noelle

Xinyan

Itto, Noelle, and Xinyan all have an ability or Constellation that makes building DEF a worthwhile investment. Ergo, a Claymore that can boost their DEF by 40~80% is a terrific option.

For example, Xinyan's sixth Constellation has her Charged Attacks gain an ATK Bonus of 50% of her DEF. Likewise, it also makes her shields more potent for her allies.

Noelle is similar to Xinyan in that her shields scale off her DEF stat. However, her heals also scale off this stat. Not only that, but her Elemental Burst and sixth Constellation also rely on her DEF stat.

As for Itto, his Elemental Burst and passive (Bloodline of the Crimson Oni) relies on his DEF stat. It's also worth noting that he has the highest DEF stat out of these three units in Genshin Impact.

