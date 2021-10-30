Best build for Xinyan in Genshin Impact: Weapons and Artifact details

As Xinyan is obtainable for free in the Labyrinth Warriors event, some Genshin Impact players might wish to build her.

She is a 4-star Pyro Claymore user who can provide teammates with a Pyro shield and boost their physical DPS output. Her unusual kit doesn't make her splashable on every team comp compared to other 4-star characters like Bennett or Xingqiu. That said, there are some builds and team comps that allow Xinyan to thrive.

This guide will include various weapons and artifacts for the player to consider. It doesn't matter if the player is F2P or a whale; there's plenty of build options for Xinyan in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Xinyan build guide: Weapons and artifacts

The above infographic is a well-done and brief guide for Xinyan owners. Still, there are a few other options for Genshin Impact players outside of it. All of it will depend on what role the player wants for their Xinyan (sub-DPS, support, or even as a main DPS).

Artifacts

New Xinyan players have a few artifact sets to consider (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players have several artifacts for Xinyan. Regardless of the set they choose, they should generally aim for specific stats on their artifacts. For example, some ideal artifact stats include:

Sands of Eon: ATK%, Energy Recharge%

Goblet of Eonothem: Physical DMG%, ATK%

Circlet of Logos: CRIT RATE%, CRIT DMG%

Flower of Life and Plume of Death artifacts only have one stat to boost, hence there isn't much variation.

Xinyan players who wish to use her as a main DPS option can use either a 4-piece Gladiator's Finale or a mix of two 2-piece sets that boost Physical DMG by 25% and ATK by 18%. For example, a 2-piece Bloodstained Chivalry and Gladiator's Finale works in that role.

Traditional Xinyan players will try to use her for quick bursts. In that case, they can utilize a four-piece Noblesse Oblige for a solid ATK boost after she uses her Elemental Burst. Alternatively, mixing a 2-piece Noblesse Oblige alongside any 2-piece Physical DMG% boosting artifact set does well.

Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry are two artifact sets with a 2-piece set bonus that boosts Physical DMG%.

Weapons

Wolf's Gravestone has been featured a few times on weapon banners, but it's not something most F2P players will have at hand. That said, those fortunate enough to have this 5-star Claymore will find its stats and effects highly beneficial for Xinyan.

Its secondary stat is ATK% in Genshin Impact, and it's capable of going up to 49.6%. The Wolf Gravestone's effect increases the user's ATK by 20/25/30/35/40%. Not only that, but the user's regular attacks toward foes with less than 30% HP can boost the entire party's ATK by 40/50/60/70/80% for 12 seconds.

It can only happen once every 30 seconds, but it's a highly potent effect for both sub-DPS and support Xinyan builds.

Xinyan with the Blackcliff Slasher equipped (Image via Genshin Impact)

F2P players can obtain Blackcliff Slasher through Paimon's Wishes. It has a whopping CRIT DMG of 55.1% at its maximum level, and its effect can boost the user's ATK by 12/15/18/21/24% for 30 seconds if they defeat a foe.

It works up to three stacks, which is extremely useful for DPS and sub-DPS Xinyan builds. It's a selfish choice compared to the Wolf Gravestone, but its DPS capabilities are excellent for F2P players.

Ideally, the player would take advantage of Xinyan's burst capabilities in Genshin Impact with this weapon.

Luxurious Sea-Lord is another F2P option, albeit one that was only available from a past Genshin Impact event. Its secondary stat is ATK%, and one of its effects boosts Elemental Burst DMG by 12/15/18/21/24%. It further complements Xinyan's Elemental Burst thanks to its effect that deals further AOE DMG (100/125/150/175/200%) upon her using it.

Sacrificial Greatsword is another F2P option, except it's always available. Its secondary stat is Energy Recharge, but its effect should appeal to Xinyan owners in Genshin Impact. Dealing DMG with an Elemental Skill has a 40/50/60/70/80% to end its own cooldown.

This effect has a 30/26/22/19/16 second cooldown, but it helps make Xinyan a valuable support option in Genshin Impact.

