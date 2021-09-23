Luxurious Sea-Lord fish claymore in Genshin Impact: Stats, how to get, eligibility and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 is now halfway done, but this version still has events and new weapons to offer.

Players will have the opportunity to get a new weapon in an upcoming event. The much anticipated Luxurious Sea-Lord, also known as the “fish claymore” will soon be released as a free four-star weapon. The Genshin Impact team has now revealed this claymore’s stats, passive ability, and what needs to be done to obtain it.

How to get the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore in Genshin Impact

Luxurious Sea-Lord will soon be an event-exclusive weapon in Genshin Impact. To obtain it, players will need to buy it from the Moonlight Merriment event shop.

#GenshinImpact During the event, Travelers can complete quests to obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, recipes, and more.View details here: During the event, Travelers can complete quests to obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, recipes, and more.



hen 🌹💫 @rosewitchhh WE'RE GETTING THE FISH CLAYMORE NEXT EVENTT LESGOO WE'RE GETTING THE FISH CLAYMORE NEXT EVENTT LESGOO https://t.co/UDmT8601cd

Before buying Luxurious Sea-Lord, players must first reach a certain level of progress within Moonlight Merriment. This event will begin on September 27 and end on October 10, meaning players have just two weeks to get the new claymore.

To participate in the Moonlight Merriment event and get the Luxurious Sea-Lord, players need to be at least Adventure Rank 28. Also, they must have completed two quests: "Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches" and "Trulla Chapter: Act I - Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip."

Luxurious Sea-Lord stats

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



(Examples of the following weapons based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)



#GenshinImpact Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will be appearing in Version 2.1 Wishes and events! Come on, let's take a look~(Examples of the following weapons based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1) Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will be appearing in Version 2.1 Wishes and events! Come on, let's take a look~



(Examples of the following weapons based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/qFdZX2vLh6

At level 90, Luxurious Sea-Lord will have a base attack of 454, with a 55.1% bonus to ATK. At refinement one, this claymore will also increase Elemental Burst damage by 12%. This buff scales up to 24% with added refinement.

When a character with Luxurious Sea-Lord hits an enemy with their burst, a “titanic tuna” will spawn and deal AoE damage. The tuna will deal between 100% and 200% of ATK as damage, depending on refinement.

xyxh @xyxhtwt cant wait for this to come home and summon a titanic tuna cant wait for this to come home and summon a titanic tuna https://t.co/Eph5XtWoiF

Weapons like this with a low base attack and an ATK% bonus aren’t the best for main DPS characters in Genshin Impact. However, Luxurious Sea-Lord’s passive ability should make it a great choice for characters who rely on their Elemental Bursts.

Players can use this claymore to get more DPS out of Sayu’s Muji-Muji Daruma. They can also pair the Luxurious Sea-Lord with Beidou for more off-field Electro damage. Meanwhile, Diluc players are sure to try the claymore out just to see the fish nicely roasted after using his Dawn ability.

The Genshin Impact community has had a bit of fun memeing Luxurious Sea-Lord’s design. Nevertheless, the fish claymore should be a pretty decent weapon in the game. Players should be sure to participate in the Moonlight Merriment event later this month to get the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore.

