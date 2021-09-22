Pufferfish in Genshin Impact: Locations, use and preferred baits

Genshin Impact introduced the fishing mini-game in version 2.1, and players are now searching Teyvat for up to 20 different fish species.

Pufferfish are one of the many new species in Genshin Impact. They spawn in just a handful of locations, and players need to catch quite a few to get all of The Catch’s refinement materials. With Fake Fly Bait at the ready, players who want The Catch fully refined should visit the right fishing points to snag their Pufferfish.

All 5 Pufferfish locations in Genshin Impact

Catching Pufferfish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Pufferfish dwell in five different fishing points in Teyvat. Unlike some fish, Pufferfish may spawn at any in-game time. Genshin Impact players who want to catch Pufferfish can refer to the maps below to locate all of their fishing points.

Disclaimer: This article covers only the locations of the standard Pufferfish species. Pufferfish also have a variation species, Bitter Pufferfish, that is not included here.

1) North of Springvale

Pufferfish location by Springvale (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first location for Pufferfish is just north of Springvale, along the southern coast of Cider Lake. Using Springvale’s northern teleport waypoint should make for faster navigation.

2) West of Dawn Winery

Pufferfish location by Dawn Winery (Image via Genshin Impact)

There’s a small island in the waters west of Dawn Winery. Genshin Impact players may find Pufferfish here on the right side of the platform.

3) East of Liyue Harbor

Pufferfish location by Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)

East of Liyue Harbor, past the docks, players can find a fishing point near the edge of the map. Pufferfish spawn here by the southern land’s coast.

4) Ritou

Pufferfish location in Ritou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find Pufferfish by Ritou’s docks. It’s very close to the first teleport waypoint that players find when they first reach Inazuma.

5) East of Koseki Village

Pufferfish location by Koseki Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are a few fishing points near Koseki Village. One of them is on the southern tip of the island to the east of the Koseki Village. Players may find Pufferfish at this fishing spot.

What are Pufferfish used for in Genshin Impact?

Currently, Pufferfish have just one use in Genshin Impact. Players can trade 10 Pufferfish for The Catch’s refinement material, Ako’s Sake Vessel, from the Inazuma Fishing Association. To get all four Ako’s Sake Vessels, players will need a total of 40 Pufferfish.

Ako's Sake Vessel in the Inazuma Fishing Association shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will also need to catch 40 Bitter Pufferfish and 12 Raimei Angelfish to get all of The Catch’s refinement materials. Pufferfish, along with these two species, only latch on to Fake Fly Bait, so players should make sure they’ve crafted enough before farming.

Clearly, there’s plenty of fishing to be done in Genshin Impact. The Catch is a great polearm for Raiden Shogun and Xiangling, so players who want to try this new weapon should farm Pufferfish whenever possible.

