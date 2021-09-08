How to get The Catch in Genshin Impact: Raimei Angelfish, Rusty Koi, and Golden Koi locations revealed

Genshin Impact unveiled a fishing system at the start of the 2.1 update, and unique items like The Catch are now unlockable rewards in the game.

The Catch is a new 4-star polearm associated with the fishing system in Genshin Impact. To get The Catch, players need to obtain 46 specific fish and use them in exchange for the weapon.

There are useful fishing spots in all three nations of Genshin Impact, so players have a few different places to farm.

Fish needed to get “The Catch” in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can only purchase The Catch from the Inazuma Fishing Association.

In the shop here, players can buy The Catch in exchange for the following fish:

6 Raimei Angelfish

20 Golden Koi

20 Rusty Koi

Fish species have different spawn points in Genshin Impact. Therefore, this article lists all known locations where players can catch these three species.

Raimei Angelfish location

Raimei Angelfish have just one known location in Genshin Impact. Players can find this rare species only among the shipwreck east of Tatarasuna.

When fishing here, players are recommended to deal with the enemies first. They can then leave the Waverider a distance away from the fishing spot to avoid scaring the Angelfish.

Golden Koi and Rusty Koi locations

Golden Koi and Rusty Koi each have five fishing spots. In most cases, these Koi species share a home, as there are four fishing spots where players can catch both fish.

1) Koseki Village (Golden Koi & Rusty Koi)

There’s one fishing spot on Seirai Island where Golden Koi and Rusty Koi both swim. To get there, players should teleport to the Statue of the Seven and head east to the nearest coast.

2) Luhua Pool (Golden Koi & Rusty Koi)

A fishing spot in Luhua Pool is also home to both Koi Species. This location is just north of the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula domain.

3) West of Wangshu Inn (Golden Koi & Rusty Koi)

Across the sea, west of Wangshu Inn, players will find a fishing spot that contains both Golden and Rusty Koi. Players can easily navigate here by gliding from the top of the inn or by running from the teleport waypoint to the north.

4) West of Mingyun Village (Golden Koi & Rusty Koi)

Genshin Impact players can find both Koi species by the broken bridge between Mingyun Village and Guili Plains. The fishing spot is just south of the bridge, near the center.

5) East of Mondstadt (Rusty Koi)

Players can catch just one of the Koi species near the main city of Mondstadt. Rusty Koi swim just west of Mondstadt at a fishing point in Cider Lake.

6) Stormbearer Mountains (Golden Koi)

Golden Koi swim in the large lake that runs from Stormbearer Mountains to the northern sea. Genshin Impact players can easily navigate here by heading east from the nearby teleport waypoint.

The Catch improves Energy Recharge, Elemental Burst damage and Elemental Burst Crit Rate, making it very useful for burst support characters in the game.

Genshin Impact players who use characters like Xiangling and Raiden Shogun should try using The Catch to see what kind of damage it can deal within their teams.

