How to get free Xinyan and new companion pet in Genshin Impact

Acquiring a free copy of Xinyan and the new companion pet requires Genshin Impact players to participate in the Labyrinth Warriors event.

If Travelers don't see it, that's because they don't fulfill the requirements. To participate in Labyrinth Warriors, the player must have completed "Omnipresence Over Mortals" and be Adventure Rank 30+. The former is the final part of the Inazuma Archon Quest series.

If players fulfill both prerequisites, they can talk to Katheryne in Inazuma City to start a quest. Progress through it normally to eventually unlock a brand new time-limited domain.

The event lasts until November 8, 2021. Genshin Impact players have until then to claim their free copy of Xinyan and the new companion pet (Shiki Koshou).

Genshin Impact: How to get Xinyan and the new companion pet for free

Both Xinyan and the companion pet are easily obtainable through the Labyrinth Warriors event. It's worth noting that Xinyan's quest will be available on October 30, 2021, so one cannot get a free copy of her until then.

However, the free companion pet is achievable before that date. To get Shiki Koshou, Genshin Impact players must proceed in the Labyrinth Warriors' quest series. It will be available as a reward upon completing "Away With Obsessions and Falsehoods."

Labyrinth Warriors is essentially an event where players go into a new Domain that has floors full of enemies, traps, and treasure. Travelers also have access to Charm Magic, which they can use to make difficult situations manageable.

How to get Shiki Koshou for free

The new companion pet is named Shiki Koshou. Genshin Impact players can obtain it if they complete the "Away With Obsessions and Falsehoods" quest. This quest is part of the Labyrinth Warriors event. To unlock it, Travelers must complete the "A Tricky Situation" and "Pushing On" quests beforehand.

In this quest, the players will eventually make their way through the third stage of the limited-time domain (The Vengeful Wood). The Travelers will get the free companion pet at the end of it.

One can equip the companion pet. To do so, select it under the "Gadget" section and click on "Equip."

Recruiting Xinyan for free

There are two prerequisites before players can claim a Xinyan copy for free. The first requirement is for them to complete the "Path of the Taishou" quest. It's tied to the Labyrinth Warriors event, and it won't be available right away.

This quest is available when the fourth stage (The Echoes of Extinction) starts. The Echoes of Extinction will be available on October 30, 2021, at 4:00 server time. Until then, Genshin Impact players will have to wait and do other activities.

Path of the Taishou will be available afterward, so Travelers must complete it to clear one-half of the prerequisites to getting a free copy of Xinyan.

The second half is something Genshin Impact players will do as they explore the new domain associated with the event. They need to get 4,000 Aged Tokens, and they will use 1,000 of them to recruit Xinyan.

