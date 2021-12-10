Genshin Impact Itto banner leaks: New claymore with 88% CRIT DMG and 4-star weapons revealed

Genshin Impact will soon release Arataki Itto on the next event banner, and Itto's signature claymore will headline the weapon banner simultaneously.

Redhorn Stonethresher is an upcoming 5-star claymore in Genshin Impact. As with most new weapons, it was announced during a special livestream. Officially, few details have been released regarding this weapon. However, leakers have now revealed its stats, passive ability, and all the weapons that will join it on the next banner.

Genshin Impact leakers reveal Redhorn Stonethresher stats and passive ability

Genshin Impact leakers predict that at level 90, Redhorn Stonethresher will have a base attack of 542 and a CRIT DMG substat of 88.2%. Furthermore, Redhorn Stonethresher's passive ability will increase its wielder's defense by 28% and buff their normal and charged attack damage by 40% of their defense. As always, these passive ability buffs will grow with refinement.

Of all the weapons in Genshin Impact thus far, Redhorn Stonethresher will have the highest CRIT DMG substat. Since Itto will primarily be a main DPS character, this CRIT bonus should serve him nicely. Also, Itto's Elemental Burst will scale off his defense, so the claymore's defense-focused ability should be a perfect fit for the upcoming character.

Leaks reveal the next weapon banner in Genshin Impact

According to leaks, Genshin Impact's next weapon banner will feature Skyward Harp alongside the new Redhorn Stonethresher.

Leaks have also revealed the 4-star weapons that will be featured on the next banner. The following weapons will likely have increased drop rates:

Mitternachts Waltz

The Bell

Sacrificial Fragments

Favonius Lance

The Alley Flash

Of the featured 4-star weapons, two of them are weapon banner exclusives. Both The Alley Flash and Fischl's signature bow, Mitternachts Waltz, are unavailable on the standard banner. Gamers who want either of these two weapons may consider trying their luck on this upcoming banner.

Itto's banner and the weapon banner will both last three weeks, ending right before the 2.4 update. Genshin Impact players will have until January 5 to summon Itto, Gorou, or any of the exclusive weapons.

