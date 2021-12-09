Genshin Impact Ayato leaks: Voice actors, rumored abilities, and everything known so far

In Genshin Impact, Ayato is an upcoming playable character who's starting to see a handful of leaks.
Genshin Impact recently dropped the teaser for Arataki Itto, and in the video, Ayato has a few seconds of dialogue. Based on this subtle leak from miHoYo themselves, many fans are now speculating about Ayato's voice actors. Also, though Ayato's release date is unknown, leakers have already begun to leave some hints about his kit.
Ayato's voice actor speculations for Genshin Impact
In Genshin Impact's new teaser for Arataki Itto, Ayato makes a short appearance. He's not shown on-screen, but he has a short voiceline as the Tenryou Commission arrives at the scene to arrest Itto.
Many Ayato fans now feel confident that his voice actors are as follows:
- Chinese: Zhao Lu
- Japanese: Akira Ishida
- English: Chris Hackney
All the voice actors for Ayato are merely speculative at this point. The Korean VA seems especially unknown, though several fans have guessed Yong Woo Shin, who voiced Jumin Han in Mystic Messenger.
Ayato's voice actors likely won't be confirmed for some time. Ayato's not expected to arrive in version 2.4, so it will be at least a few months before the VAs are identified for certain.
Genshin Impact leakers hint at Ayato's kit
According to leaks, Ayato may be a Hydro character in Genshin Impact. A trusted leaker, Dimbreath, found some possible information about Ayato, though the leaker found the data quite difficult to read.
Nevertheless, Ayato may have a passive talent that lowers his teammates' Elemental Skill cooldowns. Meanwhile, his own Elemental Skill may show Ayato throwing an object that taunts enemies.
Dimbreath also found mentions of "Water Blade" and "Special Attacks" among the Ayato data. These special attacks may deal Hydro Damage and have several damage modifiers, though it's unclear where this fits into his kit.
From known lore, Genshin Impact fans know Ayato as Ayaka's brother, the head of the Kamisato Clan, and the Yashiro Commissioner. Raiden Shogun has described Ayato's mischievous but loyal nature in the past. Ayato is also known to tease Thoma, tricking him into eating strange foods.
Ayato has been one of Genshin Impact's many anticipated playable characters. It may be a while before he's released, but hopefully, Genshin Impact will leave a few more hints about the Yashiro Commissioner ahead of his debut.