Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Electro Sigil store and exchangeable items

Genshin Impact 2.4 is continuously seeing new leaks, and one reveal has now indicated that the Electro Sigil store is finally coming to Inazuma.

Genshin Impact players have offered many Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura in Narukami Island. The rewards have been excellent, albeit offered in limited capacities as new updates are released. The 2.3 update allows players to receive all the rewards from the Sacred Sakura, and leaks now hint at an upcoming store for excess Electro Sigils.

Electro Sigil store to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.4

Mondstadt and Liyue have both long had their sigil shops for their respective elements. Soon, Genshin Impact's third nation, Inazuma, may have its own Electro Sigil store.

The leak above shows the upcoming Electro Sigil store in Inazuma. Genshin Impact players earn Electro Sigils from the Inazuma Statue of the Seven, Inazuma chests and one-time domains.

In version 2.4, players will be able to exchange these Electro Sigils for various rewards from a new shop. Leaks have revealed that this shop will contain Mora and weapon enhancement materials. The known shop items all cost two Electro Sigils and are listed here:

Coral Branch of a Distant Sea x3

Narukami's Wisdom x3

Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant x3

Mora x10000

Each of the weapon enhancement materials may have a limit of four purchases, while the Mora may have a limit of 20. If this store is like other sigil shops in Genshin Impact, there may also be a Mora item that can be purchased indefinitely.

As this Reddit comment explains, the leak hasn't been updated in a while, so more shop items may be inbound. The Mondstadt sigil shop was expanded recently to include some past event gadgets, so there's always hope that these shops get updated in the future. Hopefully, some more exciting items than the weapon enhancers will be added at some point.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.4 will be released on January 5, so gamers can expect this Electro Sigil shop to arrive on that date, or shortly afterward.

Edited by Siddharth Satish