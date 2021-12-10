Genshin Impact Itto: Banner release date, 4-star characters, weapons and pity details

New Genshin Impact leaks reveal more details about Itto's banner, including the remaining 4-star characters.

For those unaware, Itto's banner has a release date of 14 December 2021. However, that's not the relevant part of the recent leaks. Instead, it's that the 4-star characters are:

Barbara

Gorou (fans already knew this beforehand)

Xiangling

Likewise, the weapons have been leaked:

Redhorn Stonethresher

Skyward Harp

Favonius Lance

Mitternachts Waltz

Sacrificial Fragments

The Alley Flash

The Bell

These leaks come from credible sources, so fans of these weapons and characters should look forward to the upcoming banners.

Genshin Impact: Itto banner details (release date, 4-star characters, and more)

The above Tweet includes both upcoming banners for the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3. These photos originally came from Wepko and were posted on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. Both banners will start on 14 December 2021, and end on 4 January 2022.

These banners will mark the debut for:

Itto

Gorou

Redhorn Stonethresher

These banner leaks have been astonishingly accurate in recent times, so fans shouldn't expect much to change regarding their lineups.

Upcoming weapon banner

The weapon banner that will run alongside Itto's personal banner (Image via Wepko)

The upcoming weapon banners feature:

Redhorn Stonethresher (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Skyward Harp (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Mitternachts Waltz (4-Star Bow)

(4-Star Bow) Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) The Alley Flash (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) The Bell (4-star Claymore)

Redhorn Stonethresher is a brand-new Claymore that is terrific for units that focus on DEF. Genshin Impact players should remember that this banner is separate from Itto's personal banner. Hence, some players will have to prioritize one banner over the other.

Upcoming character banner

Itto and the featured 4-star characters (Image via Wepko)

The upcoming banner features:

Itto (5-star Geo Claymore)

(5-star Geo Claymore) Barbara (4-star Hydro Catalyst)

(4-star Hydro Catalyst) Gorou (4-star Geo Bow)

(4-star Geo Bow) Xiangling (4-star Pyro Polearm)

Itto and Gorou are making their debuts here. Gorou is the first Geo Bow user in the game, and his kit specializes in being a Geo support unit in Genshin Impact. By comparison, Itto excels in damage based on his DEF stat.

Of course, any player who knows how fickle RNG can be at times should remember that Genshin Impact's Pity system is fairly generous.

Genshin Impact's Pity system

One can describe Genshin Impact's Pity system as a mechanic that guarantees that a player will eventually get a 5-star character or weapon after a certain number of Wishes. Whether it's a character or a weapon depends on the banner type (Oni's Royale or Epitome Invocation in this case).

Either way, the system works similarly in both situations, with the main difference being the specific number of pulls necessary to guarantee a five-star pull (hard Pity). The hard Pity rates are:

80 for Epitome Invocation

90 for any character banner (including Itto's)

Itto is the featured character for Oni's Royale (Image via Genshin Impact)

Soft Pity is a little different from hard Pity. The former essentially boosts the likelihood of a player summoning a 5-star. These boosts start around:

65 summons for Epitome Invocation

75 summons for any character banner (including Itto's)

Soft Pity increases as the player approaches the hard Pity rates. Essentially, they cap at 100% once they hit the hard Pity rates. There is an initial 50/50 chance that players will get the featured weapon or character (depending on the banner).

If the player fails that, they will have to start over and go for the hard Pity again for the featured weapon or character. Once they get it, the Pity will reset.

