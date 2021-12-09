Genshin Impact 2.3: Itto banner 4-star characters and weapon banner leaked

The second half of Genshin Impact 2.3 is just around the corner, where players will be getting access to a new set of characters and weapons. Arataki Itto will be the newest 5-star getting his featured banner in approximately four days.

However, ahead of the release, the community got to see the additional 4-stars coming in the second half.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto!



Voice Artist

EN VA: Max Mittelman

JP VA: NISHIKAWA Takanori



Click here to listen >>>

Genshin Impact players will get the Itto banner on December 14, alongside Gorou, Barbara, and Xiangling.

Genshin Impact players will get the Itto banner on December 14, alongside Gorou, Barbara, and Xiangling. The community can also expect the weapons banner to have Skyward Harp and Redhorn Stonethresher.

Arataki Itto's banner will contain Xiangling and Barbara in Genshin Impact 2.3

The Genshin Impact community is looking forward to the remaining half of the 2.3 update, as it introduces a couple of new characters. While everyone already knew about them from reputed data miners, recent leaks confirm the upcoming 4-stars and featured weapons.

Alongside Arataki Itto, players can also get Gorou, Xiangling, and Barbara featured 4-stars. It's an excellent chance for everyone to get extra constellations for their favorite characters, as both Xiangling and Barbara hold end-game favored buffs.

Leaked banner for Arataki Itto (Image via Twitter)

In addition, players should also be on the lookout for the upcoming weapon banner. Alongside Itto's signature weapon, Redhorn Stonethresher, the 5-star bow known as the Skyward Harp will also be available with a rate-up. The latter provides the wielder with a 22% Crit Rate and 674 ATK damage at level 90.

Leaked weapon banner for Genshin Impact 2.3 second half (Image via Twitter)

The additional 4-star weapons will include:

Mitternachts Waltz

The Alley Flash

Sacrificial Fragments

Favonius Lance

The Bell

The weapons mentioned above will have a drop-rate boost alongside the 5-star weapons. Genshin Impact players will be pleased to learn that the latest claymore is not all glory for Itto, as it also has perks for other DPS claymore users.

Characters like Noelle can also be an ideal choice for claymore's substat.

On the other hand, Skyward Harp is the primary weapon for all DPS bow users. With the substat providing 20% Crit damage and 125% Physical Attack AOE damage, characters like Fischl, Childe, Ganyu, or Venti excel with the 5-star bow.

