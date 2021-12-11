Genshin Impact Itto banner release date, 4-star characters and weapons officially revealed

Genshin Impact has finally revealed the next character and weapon banner in full detail. In phase 2 of version 2.3, the new character banner will feature Arataki Itto and Gorou. Meanwhile, the weapon banner will promote two different 5-star weapons, Skyward Harp and Redhorn Stonethresher.

Based on the recently released announcement, it is confirmed that the next banner will be added to Genshin Impact in three days. Players can decide whether they want to wish on the banner by reviewing what 4-star characters and weapons will be featured alongside the 5-star.

Genshin Impact Itto banner release date and 4-star characters revealed

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/u0sZoqFaKw

Arataki Itto will be in the next event wish banner in Genshin Impact as a 5-star character. He will be accompanied by three 4-star characters that will receive a huge drop-rate boost: Barbara, Xiangling, and another new character, Gorou.

Arataki Itto (5-star character) Barbara (4-star character) Xiangling (4-star character) Gorou (4-star character)

Genshin Impact also revealed the banner's exact time and date in their official forum, HoYoLAB. Itto banner will arrive exactly after Albedo and Eula's banner has ended. More specifically, it will start on 14 December at 18:00 (GMT +8).

Arataki Itto is a new 5-star Geo-claymore user introduced as a main damage dealer. Itto's skills, which will provide stacks of Superlative Superstrength, allow him to deal a powerful Charged Attack, which is his primary source of DPS.

Meanwhile, Gorou, a new 4-star Geo-bow user, will support Itto from the background. Gorou's Elemental Skill and Burst will provide buffs to any active characters within the skill's AoE. The more Geo characters within the party, the more bonuses they will receive.

Genshin Impact weapon banner release date and 4-star weapons revealed

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Redhorn Stonethresher (Claymore) as well as the 5-star weapon Skyward Harp (Bow) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Redhorn Stonethresher (Claymore) as well as the 5-star weapon Skyward Harp (Bow) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! https://t.co/h54y9vUhgQ

The character banner is not the only thing that will receive a rotation for the second phase of Genshin Impact version 2.3. The weapon banner will also feature a brand new 5-star weapon. Here are the weapons that will receive a huge drop-rate boost:

Redhorn Stonetresher (5-star Claymore) Skyward Harp (5-star Bow) The Alley Flash (4-star Sword) Mitternachts Waltz (4-star Bow) The Bell (4-star Claymore) Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm) Sacrificial Fragment (4-star Catalyst)

The release date for this weapon banner is also the same as the character banner, which is on 14 December at 18:00 (GMT +8). Both banners will stay for three weeks and ends on 4 January 2022 at 14:59 (GMT +8).

Redhorn Stonethresher is the new 5-star claymore that was tailored for Arataki Itto. It has a ridiculously high Crit Damage for the secondary stat, and its passive skill also increases the wielder's DEF, Normal, and Charged Attack damage. More information regarding this weapon and the suitable characters can be found here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arataki Itto and Gorou are the new characters in Genshin Impact, and fans are excited to wish for them. Furthermore, the weapon banner also features the best claymore option for Itto that will unleash his full potential.

Edited by Saman