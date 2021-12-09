Who are the voice actors of Gorou in Genshin Impact? English and Japanese VA and their best works

Gorou is an upcoming four-star character in Genshin Impact version 2.3. He is the first Geo character in the game that uses bow during combat.

Gorou is expected to be an amazing support unit for mono-geo teams, and this explains why players worldwide are excited to unlock him.

Gorou has been voiced by Cory Yee in English and Tasuku Hatanaka in Japanese. Here's everything players need to know about the reputed voice actors.

Cory Yee's best works apart from Gorou in Genshin Impact

Cory Yee has voiced a plethora of well-known characters in animes and games over the years. These include:

Hermes (Record of Ragnarok)

(Record of Ragnarok) The Beholder (To Your Eternity)

(To Your Eternity) Ludgar (Trials of Mana)

(Trials of Mana) Shaw Han (Destiny 2)

(Destiny 2) Splinter (SMITE)

The Beholder in To Your Eternity is a very important character who also narrates the anime. This is arguably Cory Yee's most appreciated work so far.

Hermes from Record of Ragnarok is also a prominent character in the anime. The series recently aired on Netflix and was heavily advertised. Interestingly, Cory Yee has also voiced Sekishusai Yagyu in the anime series, but Hermes is a more illustrious character.

Cory Yee @CoryYee I'm so honored and happy to announce that I am the English voice of Gorou in Genshin Impact. I can't even begin to explain what an emotional experience this has been for me to be a playable character in my favorite game. This is the best birthday ever 😭 I'm so honored and happy to announce that I am the English voice of Gorou in Genshin Impact. I can't even begin to explain what an emotional experience this has been for me to be a playable character in my favorite game. This is the best birthday ever 😭 https://t.co/G2KgWp7DxM

It is self-evident that Cory Yee loves Genshin Impact, and voicing Gorou has been a joyful experience for him.

Tasuku Hatanaka's best works apart from Gorou in Genshin Impact

Tasuku Hatanaka is an equally experienced and reputed voice actor who has worked in several anime series.

Some of his most notable works are:

Denki Kaminari (My Hero Academia)

(My Hero Academia) Ultraman Z

Shutaro Kurusu (Mars Red)

(Mars Red) Flegel (Attack on Titan)

My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan are two of the most popular anime series ever. Fans loved Hatanaka in both series and were pleased to know that he's voicing Gorou in Genshin Impact as well.

Before working in Genshin Impact, Tasuku Hatanaka has worked in the following video games:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake as Leslie Kyle

Another Eden as Breeno

My Hero Academia: One's Justice as Denki Kaminari

Both Cory Yee and Tasuku Hatanaka have done a brilliant job in portraying Gorou as a sincere, loyal, and courageous person. Gorou's Hangout Event quests that feature Yae Miko were praised by fans, and the voice actors have naturally played a huge role in making them a success.

Gorou and Itto will arrive in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 2.3 update, which begins on December 14. Their banner will be live until the server maintenance for the 2.4 update.

