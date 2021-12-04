Genshin Impact Gorou: Release date, abilities, ascension materials, and voice actors

Gorou will be arriving in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3, so players might wish to learn what he does as an in-game unit.

He is a 4-star Geo Bow user, which is also the first time a Geo Bow user has ever been in Genshin Impact. As a 4-star unit, it will be substantially easier to acquire his Constellations than a 5-star unit like Itto.

Speaking of Itto, Gorou will be one of the featured 4-star characters on his banner. Genshin Impact players can try to summon Gorou on his release date, which is December 14, 2021. If they're unsure if they want him, they should check out what he can do.

Everything players should know about Gorou in Genshin Impact

The above Reddit post showcases Gorou's kit in an easy-to-follow manner. It starts with how his Normal Attack animations look before moving on to the rest of his kit. No numbers show up here, but players can still visualize his moveset.

He doesn't have any gimmicks attached to his Charged Attacks by itself, so it's worth checking out what his Elemental Skill does.

Gorou's Elemental Skill

Gorou summons a banner in his Elemental Skill (Image via lumie_lumie)

His Elemental Skill summons a banner, dealing Geo DMG to nearby foes upon activation. The main bulk of its usage lies in its after-effect, which is based on the number of Geo users:

One Geo User: DEF bonus for the active character.

DEF bonus for the active character. Two Geo Users: Increases resistance to interruption for the active character.

Increases resistance to interruption for the active character. Three Geo Users: Geo DMG bonus for the active character.

Gorou users can also hold the Elemental Skill to select where they will place the banner.

Gorou's Elemental Burst

Gorou summons an aura that moves along with the active character (Image via lumie_lumie)

His Elemental Burst deals Geo DMG upon activation while shattering any banner created by his Elemental Skill. However, he retains all of the effects related to the number of Geo users in the party. One notable difference is that this aura moves along with the active character, whereas the banner is stuck to one place.

It also:

Generates a Crystal Collapse every 1.5 seconds to deal Geo DMG to a foe hit by its AOE.

Acts like a magnet toward one elemental shard every 1.5 seconds.

Gorou's Passives

Gorou has a few valuable Passives (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gorou's Passives are quite simple in Genshin Impact. First, he will display all nearby local specialties from Inazuma on the minimap.

His second Passive will increase all nearby party members' DEF by 25% for 12 seconds after using his Elemental Burst.

Gorou's final Passive increases his Elemental Skill DMG by 156% of his DEF. It also increases his Elemental Burst DMG and Crystal Collapse DMG by 15.6% of his DEF.

Gorou's Constellations

Genshin Impact Guides  @WorldOfTeyvat Gorou's alleged Constellation stage 6 is insanely good for Geo teams, if it actually turns out to be as the leaks say. Gorou's alleged Constellation stage 6 is insanely good for Geo teams, if it actually turns out to be as the leaks say. https://t.co/LQ3viqrcZT

All of Gorou's Constellations are listed in the above Tweet. As usual, there isn't anything special about the 3rd or 5th Constellations. However, Gorou's 6th Constellation is highly beneficial for Geo team comps.

Essentially, having the following number of Geo users in the party increases the CRIT DMG of Geo DMG by:

One Geo User: 10%

10% Two Geo Users: 20%

20% Three Geo Users: 40%

It doesn't stack, but it still promotes having three Geo users for the maximum amount of damage. Some of his other Constellations are worth mentioning.

His first Constellation essentially lowers the cooldown of Gorou's Elemental Skill by two seconds if a Geo user (not Gorou) deals Geo DMG. The second Constellation making his Elemental Burst last for a possible three seconds is also valuable.

Gorou's fourth Constellation is also useful, as it makes his Elemental Burst heal active characters in the AOE by 50% of Gorou's DEF every 1.5 seconds.

Gorou's Ascension Materials

All of his Ascension Materials are available in the current version of the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players might wish to acquire all of Gorou's Ascension Materials before his eventual release. To do this, they will need:

Ascension # Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Mora 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver x 1 Sango Pearl x 3 Spectral Husk x 3 N/A 20,000 2 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x 3 Sango Pearl x 10 Spectral Husk x 15 Perpetual Heart x 2 40,000 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x 6 Sango Pearl x 20 Spectral Heart x 12 Perpetual Heart x 4 60,000 4 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x 3 Sango Pearl x 30 Spectral Heart x 18 Perpetual Heart x 8 80,000 5 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x 6 Sango Pearl x 45 Spectral Nucleus x 12 Perpetual Heart x 12 100,000 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x 6 Sango Pearl x 60 Spectral Nucleus x 24 Perpetual Heart x 20 120,000

Likewise, some players might wish to collect Gorou's Talent Ascension materials:

Talent Level Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Mora 2 Teachings of Light x 3 Spectral Husk x 6 N/A N/A 12,500 3 Guide to Light x 2 Spectral Heart x 3 N/A N/A 17,500 4 Guide to Light x 4 Spectral Heart x 4 N/A N/A 25,000 5 Guide to Light x 6 Spectral Heart x 6 N/A N/A 30,000 6 Guide to Light x 9 Spectral Heart x 9 N/A N/A 37,500 7 Philosophies of Light x 4 Spectral Nucleus x 4 Molten Moment x 1 N/A 120,000 8 Philosophies of Light x 6 Spectral Nucleus x 6 Molten Moment x 1 N/A 260,000 9 Philosophies of Light x 12 Spectral Nucleus x 9 Molten Moment x 2 N/A 450,000 10 Philosophies of Light x 16 Spectral Nucleus x 12 Molten Moment x 2 Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

Gorou's Voice Actors

The initial announcement for Gorou's voice actors (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following list is Gorou's voice actors in Genshin Impact:

Chinese: Yang Xinran

Yang Xinran English: Cory Yee

Cory Yee Japanese: Tasuku Hatanaka

Tasuku Hatanaka Korean: Lee Sae-byeok

Cory Yee has voiced Hermes from Record of Ragnarok, The Beholder from To Your Eternity, along with several skins in SMITE.

Genshin Impact players who think Gorou sounds familiar in Japanese might recognize Tasuku Hatanaka's other roles:

Denki Kaminari (My Hero Academia)

Lewin (Langrisser Mobile)

Yuma Tsukumo (Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal)

Michaelangelo (TMNT)

Reki Kyan (SK8 the Infinity)

Naturally, he's also done a few other roles.

Gorou's release date

Gorou is a 4-star character who will appear on Itto's banner, Oni's Royale (Image via Genshin Impact)

To reiterate from earlier in this article, Gorou's release date is December 14, 2021. He's a 4-star character, so Genshin Impact players have terrific odds when it comes to summoning him on Itto's banner.

As he is a 4-star unit, he will still be available to summon on future banners (albeit, Gorou won't have a boosted rate unless he's featured again).

