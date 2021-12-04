Genshin Impact Gorou: Release date, abilities, ascension materials, and voice actors

Gorou will be arriving in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3, so players might wish to learn what he does as an in-game unit.
He is a 4-star Geo Bow user, which is also the first time a Geo Bow user has ever been in Genshin Impact. As a 4-star unit, it will be substantially easier to acquire his Constellations than a 5-star unit like Itto.
Speaking of Itto, Gorou will be one of the featured 4-star characters on his banner. Genshin Impact players can try to summon Gorou on his release date, which is December 14, 2021. If they're unsure if they want him, they should check out what he can do.
Everything players should know about Gorou in Genshin Impact
The above Reddit post showcases Gorou's kit in an easy-to-follow manner. It starts with how his Normal Attack animations look before moving on to the rest of his kit. No numbers show up here, but players can still visualize his moveset.
He doesn't have any gimmicks attached to his Charged Attacks by itself, so it's worth checking out what his Elemental Skill does.
Gorou's Elemental Skill
His Elemental Skill summons a banner, dealing Geo DMG to nearby foes upon activation. The main bulk of its usage lies in its after-effect, which is based on the number of Geo users:
- One Geo User: DEF bonus for the active character.
- Two Geo Users: Increases resistance to interruption for the active character.
- Three Geo Users: Geo DMG bonus for the active character.
Gorou users can also hold the Elemental Skill to select where they will place the banner.
Gorou's Elemental Burst
His Elemental Burst deals Geo DMG upon activation while shattering any banner created by his Elemental Skill. However, he retains all of the effects related to the number of Geo users in the party. One notable difference is that this aura moves along with the active character, whereas the banner is stuck to one place.
It also:
- Generates a Crystal Collapse every 1.5 seconds to deal Geo DMG to a foe hit by its AOE.
- Acts like a magnet toward one elemental shard every 1.5 seconds.
Gorou's Passives
Gorou's Passives are quite simple in Genshin Impact. First, he will display all nearby local specialties from Inazuma on the minimap.
His second Passive will increase all nearby party members' DEF by 25% for 12 seconds after using his Elemental Burst.
Gorou's final Passive increases his Elemental Skill DMG by 156% of his DEF. It also increases his Elemental Burst DMG and Crystal Collapse DMG by 15.6% of his DEF.
Gorou's Constellations
All of Gorou's Constellations are listed in the above Tweet. As usual, there isn't anything special about the 3rd or 5th Constellations. However, Gorou's 6th Constellation is highly beneficial for Geo team comps.
Essentially, having the following number of Geo users in the party increases the CRIT DMG of Geo DMG by:
- One Geo User: 10%
- Two Geo Users: 20%
- Three Geo Users: 40%
It doesn't stack, but it still promotes having three Geo users for the maximum amount of damage. Some of his other Constellations are worth mentioning.
His first Constellation essentially lowers the cooldown of Gorou's Elemental Skill by two seconds if a Geo user (not Gorou) deals Geo DMG. The second Constellation making his Elemental Burst last for a possible three seconds is also valuable.
Gorou's fourth Constellation is also useful, as it makes his Elemental Burst heal active characters in the AOE by 50% of Gorou's DEF every 1.5 seconds.
Gorou's Ascension Materials
Genshin Impact players might wish to acquire all of Gorou's Ascension Materials before his eventual release. To do this, they will need:
Likewise, some players might wish to collect Gorou's Talent Ascension materials:
Gorou's Voice Actors
The following list is Gorou's voice actors in Genshin Impact:
- Chinese: Yang Xinran
- English: Cory Yee
- Japanese: Tasuku Hatanaka
- Korean: Lee Sae-byeok
Cory Yee has voiced Hermes from Record of Ragnarok, The Beholder from To Your Eternity, along with several skins in SMITE.
Genshin Impact players who think Gorou sounds familiar in Japanese might recognize Tasuku Hatanaka's other roles:
- Denki Kaminari (My Hero Academia)
- Lewin (Langrisser Mobile)
- Yuma Tsukumo (Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal)
- Michaelangelo (TMNT)
- Reki Kyan (SK8 the Infinity)
Naturally, he's also done a few other roles.
Gorou's release date
To reiterate from earlier in this article, Gorou's release date is December 14, 2021. He's a 4-star character, so Genshin Impact players have terrific odds when it comes to summoning him on Itto's banner.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
As he is a 4-star unit, he will still be available to summon on future banners (albeit, Gorou won't have a boosted rate unless he's featured again).
Q. Will you use Gorou on one of your teams?
Yes
No