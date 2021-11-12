Cory Yee and Tasuku Hatanaka to voice Gorou in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact Livestream event for version 2.3 has finally revealed a lot of information about the upcoming Geo characters, Itto and Gorou.

While they were quite highly anticipated by the Genshin Impact community, players did not know much about them or how they were going to translate in the game.

The Livestream event put a lot of such questions to rest and has also revealed the voice actors behind both Itto and Gorou. Genshin Impact’s Geo bow user will be voiced by Cory Yee for the English version of the game, and Tasuku Hatanaka for the Japanese voice-over.

Gorou will become playable in the game in the second part of the 2.3 banner run and will be arriving with Arataki Itto, as soon as Albedo’s banner ends.

Genshin Impact reveals Gorou’s voice actors: Cory Yee and Tasuku Hatanaka

Genshin Impact’s version 2.3 Livestream event has finally revealed the VAs who will be tasked with bringing Gorou to life in both the English and Japanese versions of the game.

Over the course of his career, Cory Yee has cast his voice in a lot of notable video games and anime series, some of the more popular ones include Tokyo Revengers, Record of Ragnarok, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and Godzilla Singular Point.

Gorou (Image via miHoYo)

Cory plays the role of Hermes in Record of Ragnarok, Shaw Han in Destiny 2, and Inui Sheishu in Tokyo Revengers.

Tasuku Hatanaka, on the other hand, has worked in anime series like My Hero Academia, Yu Gi Oh! Zexal, Ushio to Tora, Mob Psycho 100, and Captain Tsubasa.

Perhaps his most notable roles out of the lot are that of the main protagonist Ushio in Ushio to Tora and Kaminari from My Hero Academia.

With Gorou set to arrive on November 24, right after Albedo’s banner ends, it will be quite interesting to see the personality that the two VAs give him once he finally goes live.

Edited by Atul S